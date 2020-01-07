President congratulates Umaro Embaló

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 7 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, congratulated, Tuesday, Guinea-Bissau president-elect, Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló, for his election on 29 December. ,

In a message to which Angop had access today, João Lourenço considers the election of Umaro Embaló “ crucial for the stability of Guinea-Bissau, as a result of which I believe that the fraternal friendship and cooperation relations between our two countries will continue to deepen. "

For this reason, João Lourenço wishes “success and good performance in the difficult but noble functions of the President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to whom he was elected”.

MADEM-G15 candidate Umaro Embaló was proclaimed winner of the second round of presidential elections in Guinea-Bissau with 53.55 percent of the vote.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.