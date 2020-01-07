Leading Law Firm in Opioid Litigation Enlists Burns Marketing for Business Development

Burns Marketing, an agency specializing in business development, public relations and thought leadership, has been hired by Tate, Grossman, Kelly & Iaccarino.

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burns Marketing , an emerging agency specializing in business development, public relations and thought leadership, announced today that it has been retained by Tate, Grossman, Kelly & Iaccarino, LLP (TGKI), the leader in helping corporate and public entities recover damages from those Pharmaceutical companies employing immoral tactics to encourage the use of their Opioids.As such, Burns Marketing, which is a subsidiary of Burns Funding , will help the law firm expand its reach to all regions of the country and retain new clients to participate in the multi-district litigation.“We looked high and low for a marketing firm that understood the legal space and could immediately ramp up with a multi-pronged effort designed to make corporate and public entities aware of the options they have for reparations from the reprehensible acts of Big Pharma,” said David Grossman, a name partner in the firm.Burns Marketing will help TGKI, which already has hundreds of clients – principally in the northeast and southeastern United States, reach other local governments, union health & welfare funds, health care organizations, corporations, Native American tribal organizations, and others who have been impacted by the Opioid Crisis.Among the many strategies being employed will be the creation of a dynamic publication and accompanying website to raise awareness of the issues for the entities. Burns Marketing will also employ public relations, social media initiatives and digital marketing campaigns.“We have a strong team of seasoned professionals, who will oversee these initiatives,” said Peter J. Burns III , who founded the marketing firm and operates many other businesses, such as Burns Funding. “Among them are Holt Hackney of Hackney Communications, who has written about the law for 25 years and managed marketing campaigns for more than a half-dozen law firms. Furthermore, he has created ongoing publications, designed to expand a law firm’s client base, for two of the largest law firms in the country – Skadden Arps and Jackson Lewis.“This is just the beginning for Burns Marketing. Besides Hackney, our other highly seasoned team members include Rob Tepper (strategic marketing), Alastair Macartney (digital marketing), and Victoria Rawleigh (marketing communications).”About Burns FundingBurns Funding is an emerging aggregator of non-traditional tools for securing growth capital. Five of those tools, in particular, stand out.First, Burns Funding has institutionalized the bridge funding process to help clients reduce credit card debt and obtain a higher credit score. This allows our clients to secure more capital at remarkably low interest rates, in some cases as low as zero percent for an introductory period of 12-21 months.Second, we have pioneered the use of Cost Segregation to allow commercial real estate owners to generate capital (in the form of tax savings) based on a little-known IRS allowance. A cost segregation study identifies aspects of a property that can be placed on accelerated depreciation life cycles, typically resulting in huge tax savings for eligible property owners. Burns Funding is partnered with the preeminent practitioner for such studies.Third, Burns Funding offers a 60-Day Credit Building service designed to help customers immediately improve their creditworthiness for purposes of obtaining capital. We do this by working with our partner, Midas Financial, to add select lines of credit that are proven to boost one’s credit score as much as 200 points in 60 days or less. Burns Funding can then use that improved credit score with our lending partners to provide our clients with inexpensive capital.Fourth, Burns Funding offers a blanket loan program, where through its proprietary lender network it can help entrepreneurs and investors consolidate many smaller loans into one blanket loan, typically at a lower interest rate, with considerably less maintenance. There are also cash-out opportunities with these loans, providing access to growth capital.Fifth, Burns Funding offers a market in shelf corporations, which are business entities that are no longer being used because their assets have been sold, typically through acquisition. However, these corporations are still viable because they have exemplary credit records. While these entities typically range in cost from $5,000 to $10,000, their clean record can help clients secure lines of credit for growth.



