Cardiologist and Professor of Medicine Dr. Jeffrey S. Borer to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every time a new disease issue arises, efforts to mitigate that issue begin almost immediately. And they're often successful. As a result, life expectancy among Americans has increased nearly 10 years in the last half-century, with a major reduction in mortality and morbidity in so many areas.

The Food and Drug Administration is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices.

Dr. Jeffrey Borer is a cardiologist and Professor of Medicine, Cell Biology, Radiology, Surgery and Public Health at the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Health Sciences University. He has also spent the last 42 years serving in an advisory role for the FDA.

“No matter what I might have done that I'm proud of in my research career, the biggest impact that I could have had is my involvement with the FDA,” says Dr. Borer. “That's where the rubber meets the road, where therapies are approved or not approved for use in people, and where such therapies undergo extraordinarily careful scrutiny.”

Rated in the Top 1 Percent Physicians by U.S. News & World Report LP in Cardiology, Dr. Borer first was nationally and internationally acclaimed for his work in establishing the benefits of nitroglycerin during heart attacks, beginning at a time it was considered inappropriate to give this drug during a heart attack. Later, he was instrumental in the development of real-time radionuclide cineangiography and its application during exercise, which made him a household name in cardiology, allowing doctors for the first time to see abnormalities of heart function as they occur during exercise. This development profoundly changed the way cardiology was practiced.

Dr. Borer’s most recent investigations center on prognostication strategies in patients with heart valve diseases and evaluation of drugs and devices for heart failure.

“I don't think the FDA takes too long and I don't think they're too strict,” he continues. “If people knew the extraordinary amount of work that's involved in evaluating a therapeutic drug or device, I think they would not be so critical. There have been disturbing, adverse outcomes that might have been avoided if the process had been a little bit more deliberate.”

“Advising the FDA is about contributing to the public health through direct public service,” says Dr. Borer. “You do it because it's appropriate to do and I enjoy it. I've learned a tremendous amount through my interactions with the FDA about clinical pharmacology, and the standards of evidence used by regulatory agencies to consider approval.”

