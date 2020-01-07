AMCD Congratulates President Trump on Soleimani Strike

Soleimani financed and directed terror throughout the Middle East

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy (AMCD) congratulates President Trump for taking out America’s notorious enemy, Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. He had worked for over 30 years to spread Iranian hegemony in the region at a cost of hundreds of thousands of lives and hundreds of billions of dollars.

Soleimani created chaos and fear from central Asia to North Africa and kept a variety of terrorists on monthly salaries as well as giving out millions of dollars in bonuses for those who spilled the most blood.

Soleimani's terror included his own countrymen. He was involved with the mass execution of over 10,000 Iranians in Kharavan, Iran, in 1988. In the 1996 bombing of the Khobar Towers, which was funded and masterminded by Soleimani, 20 American service members died and 498 were wounded. He oversaw IED production and attacks on American troops in Iraq (killing over 600 and wounding thousands), oversaw the arming of Hezbollah in Lebanon, encouraged the ethnic cleansing of Sunnis in parts of Syria and Iraq, stoked the rebellion in Yemen, and just recently, was instrumental in killing over 1500 Iranians in 5 days and arresting over 7000 others - many of whom are being held at secret locations.

“Killing Soleimani is more significant than the killing of bin Laden and al-Baghdadi combined,” said Iranian American and AMCD Vice-Chair, Hossein Khorram. “The damage that he has caused to the region and threat he posed to Americans was unparalleled.”

“Soleimani sowed division in every country in the Middle East,” added AMCD Co-Chair John Hajjar. “This includes the aiding and abetting of the killing of over one half million Syrians, the displacement of six million others and the destabilization and radicalization of the once vibrant and ethnically and religiously diverse country of Lebanon through his associates in Hezbollah who have carried out countless assassinations and attacks on innocent Lebanese patriots.”

According to reliable sources, Solemani had stated he was ready and willing to kill 10 million Iranians to put down the recent protests against the Islamic Republic.

“With this level of ruthlessness toward his own people,” continued Mr. Khorram, “Soleimani would not have hesitated to kill millions of Americans if he had a deliverable nuclear weapon which he was working so hard to acquire. Indeed, he was an existential threat to the United States, a risk that no other terrorist was ever able to achieve.”

The world is safer today because of President Trump’s bold and decisive action. Bravo Mr. President!





