AMCD Condemns the Massacres of innocent Alawite civilians and other Minorities in Syria

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy unequivocally condemns the massacres against Alawites, Christians, and other innocent civilians in Syria.

The massacres against Alawites began on March 7th and has not stopped, with reports of killings still surfacing, though they seem to be carried out in a more secretive manner. AMCD has seen video evidence of hundreds of Alawite civilians being attacked and murdered in their homes in broad daylight by terrorist militias including those from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and affiliated forces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (Syriahr.com) documented the names of 1628 civilians including women and children who were murdered by terrorists and regime forces since March 7th, 2025.

AMCD warned about the potential for massacres on March 3 and offered viable solutions to protect Syrian minorities. Unfortunately, events unfolded quickly, and many atrocities were committed under the cover of regime-change chaos after the fall of the Assad regime. Thousands of civilians either fled to Lebanon or asked for protection from Russian forces stationed near Latakia in Syria. There are also credible reports that militants loyal to Turkey took part in those atrocities.

“As a coalition of Mideast Americans, we urge Secretary of State Marco Rubio to dispatch a fact-finding mission to West Syria along the coast and in the mountains to collect evidence of the massacres and engage with the affected population” said John Hajjar, co-chair of AMCD.

For his part, Tom Harb, co-chair of the coalition said, “We are concerned about all ethnic communities in Syria, including the Kurds, Druze, Christians and secular and moderate Sunnis. But the massacres that targeted the Alawites in West Syria at the hands of Jihadists were the most dangerous so far and undermine the credibility of the de factor rulers in Damascus. We recommend that the Trump administration freeze any suspension of sanctions against the current regime until real protection is provided to all communities, starting with the most endangered – the Alawites.”

“I urge the U.S. government to advocate for an international investigation into the sectarian massacres committed against Alawites and other minorities in Syria’s coastal region,” said Taleb Alashkar, MIT Researcher from Boston, Massachusetts. “These atrocities, carried out by both foreign and Syrian fighters, demand urgent accountability and justice.”

“Stop the ongoing massacre in West Syria,” added Morhaf Ibrahim, MD, President, Alawites Association of The United States (AAUS). “Dozens of Alawites are being killed and kidnapped daily on what appears to be an act of genocide.”

“On behalf of the victims of violence in western Syria, I urge our government to lead the international community to expand the protection applied to other Syrians in the Northeast Syria to protect peace, dignity, and basic human rights,” said Zuhair Yaseen MD. “We need to be proactive and learn from lessons in the past to prevent extremism from using Syria as a hotbed for international terrorism.”

“The Trump administration must clarify its stance on Syria as civilians especially Alawites and Christians continue to suffer and be victims of massacres,” added Mohamad Hassan, MD, and board member of AAUS. “Ten thousand years of civilization should not be allowed to be vanished by a bunch of brainwashed jihadists.”

“We believe that the preservation of Syria’s unity and stability can only be achieved through the establishment of a civil, democratic, and constitutional state—one based on the rule of law, equal citizenship, and the full separation of powers,” said Ali Zamam, a lawyer and human rights activist. “Such a state must guarantee the freedom of speech, religious belief, and political expression, and ensure a fair representation for all components of the Syrian society”

“We need the Christians and Alawites as well as other minorities in West Syria to have self-determination and a decentralized government to allow them to live in peace and be a USA ally,” said Qussai Salamah. MD, board member of AAUS.

It remains to be seen what the future will hold for Syria, but for now the government seems to be firmly held by jihadist forces who seem to be determined to enforce their strict Islamist rules and way of life on Syrians who have been historically moderate and open to the West. Allowing jihadists to control Syria is a clear and present danger to the interest of Syria and its neighbors, including Lebanon and Israel.

