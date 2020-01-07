New York Brain Injury Attorney Elected as Vice Chair of the Brain Injury Association of America

Shana De Caro

PLEASANTVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York brain injury law firm, De Caro & Kaplen, LLP , congratulates its senior partner, Shana De Caro for her election as Vice Chair of the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA).Founded in 1980, the Brain Injury Association of America is the oldest, largest and only nationwide brain injury advocacy organization in the U.S. As the voice of brain injury, BIAA provides help, hope and healing for the millions of Americans who sustain this life-altering, sometimes devastating, injury.In accepting her new position, Shana De Caro said, “From humble beginnings in kitchens, diners, and hotel lobbies, the Brain Injury Association of America is an association with a national presence whose advice and assistance is sought by the brain injury community including those with a brain injury, family members, professionals, and government organizations. Our association is now recognized as the leading national brain injury advocacy association. I am honored our board of directors has elected me to this position of responsibility and trust.”New York brain injury attorney, Shana De Caro has advocated on behalf of individuals and their families following a traumatic or acquired brain injury for over 35 years. She is respected nationally for her knowledge and passion, advocating on behalf of those who have sustained brain injury. Shana served as a member of the Association’s board of directors and as board secretary. Shana also serves as president of the Top 25 Brain Injury Attorney group of the National Trial Lawyers Association and was the first female chair of the prestigious Traumatic Brain Injury Litigation Group of the American Association for Justice.Shana De Caro in accepting this position further stated that she wanted to thank and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the association staff, chief executive officer and president, and fellow board members and officers stating, “I look forward to expanding my advocacy on behalf of the association. In my role as Vice Chair I will continue to collaborate with my fellow officers, board members, and BIAA staff to build a better world for persons with a brain injury and their families. I want to particularly acknowledge our hard-working staff. The Association cannot function without the combined efforts of our staff, volunteers, board, and our officers working in concert.”De Caro & Kaplen, LLP is a New York based personal injury law firm nationally recognized for its expertise in brain injury litigation, prepared to represent brain injured individuals obtain the compensation they deserve. De Caro & Kaplen is the only law firm whose partners have both chaired the prestigious Traumatic Brain Injury Litigation Group of the American Association of Justice.



