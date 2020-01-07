Intravenous Securement Device Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Intravenous Securement Device Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Intravenous Securement Device Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Intravenous Securement Device Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

The intravenous securement device is used in the healthcare sector for both acute and primary care settings. The risk of dislodgement and movement of the IV catheter can be reduced by securing the IV catheter and the associated risks can be reduced by applying a bundle of evidence-based interventions like IV securement. The risk of infection is also reduced by the minimization of the movement of the device that reduces the migration of skin microorganisms into the vein through the catheter.

Intravenous securement devices have both advantages and disadvantages that ensure the feasibility and compatibility of the product as compared to others. According to the US National Institute of Health, over 70% of all hospitals have an intravenous device inserted in the body, that rises the demand for the IV securement devices. There are various ways that lead to the failure of securing an IV other than dislodgement like phlebitis and reinsertions, increased hospital stay, morbidity and mortality from infections.

The global intravenous securement device market report analyses the scope of the statistics, products and manufacturers in the market. The product market is expected to rise at a faster rate in the forecast period from 2019-2025. The failure rates of these essential devices indicate that the securement methods of IV are not adequate. The IV securement device ensures that IV s do not fall out or move out of the vein and into the surrounding tissues. The effective intravenous securement devices minimize the IV micromotion within the vein that causes inflammation presenting as pain, swelling and IV infiltration.

The key players covered in this study

3M

Baxter

Centurion Medical

BD

Medline Industries

Market Segmentation

The intravenous devices are the most commonly used medical device. Almost all hospital patients need one or more IV treatment. The major type of intravenous securement device is Medical Tape that is an adhesive tape used directly over the skin to hold wound bandages or IVs in place. These tapes should be skin safe, easy to use and strong enough to work when the skin is moving or bending. Many styles of medical tapes can be used directly in a number of situations. Further on the basis of market segmentation by application, the intravenous securement device market can be categorized as Homecare, Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Care Center.

Regional Overview

With the evolution of technology, two new approaches to IV securement are bordered polyurethane (BPU) and sutureless securement device (SSD). The regional evaluation based on the market size, company profiling, products, services and sales data of the business is presented in the report. Regions like Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East are among the major regions focusing on the usage and improvement of the intravenous securement devices. The key players in the market are focusing on the research for the effectiveness of ultrasound-guided IV securement devices for neonates, infants, and patients with allergies and compromised the skin.

Industry News

A global innovator in renal care, Baxter International, and Ayogo Health Inc., a behavioural science digital health-focused company, has announced the launching of CKD&Me Patient empowering digital education tools across the United States. This educational content app is suitable for smartphones and tablets. It provides objective pre-dialysis education to empower patients to engage in kidney care.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 3M

3.1.1 Company Information

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Baxter

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Centurion Medical

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 BD

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5 Medline Industries

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Continued….

