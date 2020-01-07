Chief Information Officer of CallHealth, Vijay Chandra, was recently adjudged the Top Global Digital CIO 2019 at the Achitecture World Summit held in New York.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIO of CallHealth awarded Top Global Digital CIO at The Architecture World Summit, New York

The Chief Information Officer of CallHealth – Vijay Chandra Vuyyuru – was recently adjudged the Top Global Digital CIO 2019 at the Achitecture World Summit held in New York. Vijay Chandra was bestowed the award of the best CIO in the world by ICMG Global Enterprise Architecture Ratings & Awards 2019 and Zachman Group.

CallHealth also won the award for Best Software Architecture for an IT product from among 300 companies and 32 Global finalists. The finalists were from five regions namely USA (including Brazil), Canada, Europe, India, APAC (including ANZ, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore) and Middle East (including Africa) that included companies such as Cathay Pacific (Flight Operations for Paperless Cockpit), Canadian National (Digital Automated Inspection Portal) and Vistara (Opportunity Discovery Engine).

Speaking about the awards, Vijay Chandra Vuyyuru, CIO CallHealth, said, “Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure our solution works seamlessly and these awards are a live testament to the efforts put in by each and every single member of the team. It is indeed a great honour to win these prestigious awards by ICMG Global and the Zachman Group.”

“The processes we have built has enabled us to make a strong platform and the recognition for being the best in the world demonstrates that we have what it takes to expand beyond our imagination. We have plans in place to provide our platform globally as a service to the entire healthcare industry and we strongly believe that our platform will disrupt the healthcare industry,” added Vijay Chandra.

The ICMG Zachman Awards, which started 14 years back, are considered equivalent to Oscars for the Information Technology (IT) industry. This is currently the highest Award a company or an individual can receive in the field of Information Technology (IT) and an extremely rare and important recognition for Global IT Leaders/Professionals.

About CallHealth:

CallHealth is a technology-powered healthcare company. It has reimagined the world of healthcare and built the world’s first fully integrated, virtual-and-mobility platform that brings “Everything about health” to the customer’s doorstep.

The platform enables timely and efficient service to end customer- both virtually and physically by seamlessly integrating all constituents within the healthcare eco-system- Doctors, Nurses, Physiotherapists, Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Imaging centres, Fitness and Wellness Experts, Pharmacies etc.

It has built the capability to string together all services, track each service provided to an end customer, capture and analyse the health data on a continual basis, provide doctors with Artificial Intelligence enabled Clinical Decision Support Systems and for customers, the convenience of a single-window access to evidence-based care.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.