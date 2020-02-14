Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran who Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos in the Navy and Now Has Lung Cancer to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Get Compensated

"Most Navy Veterans or workers who get diagnosed with lung cancer in their 60's or 70's do not realize that asbestos exposure could have contributed to the development of their lung cancer. ” — Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans or workers who get diagnosed with lung cancer in their 60's or 70's do not realize that asbestos exposure could have contributed to the development of their lung cancer. They also typically do not know the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too--even if the person with lung cancer combined with asbestos exposure smoked cigarettes. We are advocates for Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and we want to make certain they get compensated as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Utah.USNavyLungCancer.Com

To get the financial compensation job done for a US Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Utah the Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is also the offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Utah or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Utah.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Salt Lake City, Provo, West Jordan, Sandy Hills, Ogden, Saint George or anywhere in Utah. https://Utah.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Utah include US Navy Veterans, a civilian employee at Hill Air Force Base, a worker at one of Utah’s dozen+ power plants, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, insulators, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-shee



