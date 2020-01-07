The New Ipro for enterprise – Powerful eDiscovery for Corporations

Ipro for enterprise - Game On!

Ipro Tech, LLC, a global leader in eDiscovery and Trial software technology, announced today the release of its new Ipro for enterprise eDiscovery solution.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ipro Tech, LLC, a global leader in eDiscovery and Trial software technology, announced today the release of its new Ipro for enterprise eDiscovery solution. Intuitive and easy-to-use, Ipro for enterprise helps corporations quickly respond to subpoena requests, complex litigation, and internal investigations, while reducing overall cost and risk.

“I’m very excited to deliver this release,” says Aaron Swenson, Product Director for Ipro. “There is something for everyone. It significantly raises our user interface bar, and we are one step closer to our vision of reviewers spending zero time on product-specific training, enabling them to spend 100% of their time focused on the case.” He adds, “The geek in me is just as excited to announce our initial offering of APIs, giving our more technical users a new way to engage with the product, with more to come in this area scheduled for our next release. All of this is a result of our customer feedback groups: we couldn’t have done it without you!”

Benefits for Corporate Legal Teams:

Early Data Assessment:

Use AI, Advanced Analytics, and Data Visualization to uncover critical facts faster and in ways that you couldn’t with traditional searching. Quickly determine data strengths and weaknesses for matters by understanding key concepts and terms.

Settle or Sue:

Estimate risk to prosecute or defend by identifying related facts, communication patterns, and potential smoking guns. Efficiently respond to subpoenas and save money by identifying relevant data and culling unrelated documents before sending to the costly review stage.

Flexible Deployment:

Ipro gives you the flexibility to manage environments and hosting costs because the solution can be deployed on-premises, in the Ipro cloud, or as a hybrid. Regardless of the deployment option, know that your data is secure, and that you are supported by a world-class service organization that can assist with your most complex issues.

For an in-depth look, join Ipro's Director of Product, Aaron Swenson, as he reviews the all NEW Ipro for enterprise.

In this webinar showcase you will learn:

-How your legal team can reduce risk and costs by culling irrelevant documents and intellectual property sent to outside counsel

-How the latest in AI, Advanced Analytics, and Data Visualization help your team quickly uncover facts in ways that would be impossible with traditional linear search

-How the new consumer-modeled interface empowers internal and external legal teams to effortlessly collaborate while maintaining a high degree of data security and compliance

Ipro - Simplifying Discovery

About Ipro Tech, LLC

Ipro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services, and support, bundled as a solution and deployed the way you want it—Desktop, On-prem or Cloud—significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery.



