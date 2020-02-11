South Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Make Certain A Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in South Dakota gets Compensated if They Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran in South Dakota with lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure in the navy gets the best possible compensation results. ” — South Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Dakota US Navy Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person in South Dakota with lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure in the navy or at work gets the best possible compensation results. Provided the Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer can document their exposure to asbestos there might be compensation that exceeds a hundred thousand dollars for them as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

"The reason we have endorsed the lawyers at Karst von Oiste is because they have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible over a billion dollars in compensation results for people this this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The South Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in South Dakota or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://SouthDakota.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The South Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen, Brookings, Watertown, Mitchell, Yankton or anywhere in South Dakota. https://SouthDakota.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in South Dakota include the US Navy, Ellsworth Air Force Base, power plants, agricultural workers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, auto/truck brake technicians, and public utility workers.www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-shee



