Lancaster Home Inspector Receives the HouseMaster ‘HM Man’ Award

Kathleen Kuhn awarding Tony Carrozza with his HM award.

HouseMaster franchise owner Tony Carrozza Jr. recognized for contributions to his franchise community

MOUNT JOY, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster franchise owner Tony Carrozza Jr., serving the Lancaster area of Pennsylvania, received the HouseMaster “HM Man” award at the franchise’s recent conference in Boulder, Colorado. HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, selected Carrozza Jr. for the coveted award, given annually to a franchise owner who goes above and beyond franchise expectations.In what has become a tradition, HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn put a green superhero cape on Carrozza Jr. as he accepted the award and handed him Batman-like goggles, a playful display that the HouseMaster “HM Man” is a kind of superhero among this tight-knit business community.“This recognition is so touching. It is a symbolic, fun award for all of us that shows how much we’re respected by our peers,” said Tony Carrozza Jr. “I’m proud of this achievement and couldn’t have done it without the help of my team members and the continual support from HouseMaster.”Carrozza Jr. — alongside his wife Pam, his three grown sons and two daughter-in-laws who all work in the business — has spent nearly a decade proudly serving the people of Lancaster, York, Reading, Shrewsbury and their neighboring communities. He has more than 3,000 reviews from customers averaging 4.8 out of 5 and takes great pride in the customer support his team provides prospective home buyers in their community.Kuhn and the HouseMaster corporate team hosted the conference and event, honoring the success of franchise owners over the past year and celebrating their lasting impact on the home inspection industry. Many of the HouseMaster owners that serve over 325 locations across the United States and Canada gathered in Colorado for the annual gathering.This was a very special conference for the HouseMaster family as the brand celebrated its 40th anniversary of franchising this year. HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand since 2009.“This conference is a time we recognize some of HouseMaster’s top performers who take a great deal of pride in mastering their business,” Kuhn said. “We are thrilled to celebrate this achievement with Tony. As he has expanded, he’s built a business that provides opportunities for his sons to both work alongside him. He’s made us all very proud and I am grateful for his ongoing willingness to be of service to his community and fellow franchisees.”To connect with Tony Carrozza Jr. directly, call (717) 481-3292 or email tony.carrozza@housemaster.com###About HouseMaster:Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit www.housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



