Ace Computers Named Largest Tech Solution Provider for 16th Year

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, USA, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ace Computers has once again been ranked among the top 300 on CRN’s 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. This is the 16th year the company has been listed among the largest custom PC solution providers in North America. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants.“This list is based only on revenue—meaning there is no subjective gray area,” said Ace Computers CEO John Samborski. “It is one of the most, if not the most reliable indicators of a company’s health over the long term. This is especially true when you consider that we have been on this list for 16 consecutive years.”Since 1983, Ace Computers and its affiliate Ace Technology Partners have been designing, developing, building and supporting HPC technology solutions for many of the world’s leading government and military organizations, enterprises and research institutions.The company has outlasted the majority of its early competitors and has been a stable presence throughout the fluctuations of the tech industry. This staying power, coupled with best-fit technology solutions and excellent customer service has solidified the company’s position as an industry leader. With several highly prestigious government contracts and an outstanding portfolio of private sector clients, Ace Computers and its affiliate Ace Technology Partners continue to expand strategically.“We are most grateful to CRN for researching and producing this list, and to our loyal clients who continue to put their trust in us,” Samborski added.CRN is a property of The Channel Company. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue. The list serves as the industry standard and is, in effect, a qualifier for doing business in the technology community.The Channel Company CEO Bob Skelley said: “The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services.”###About Ace ComputersFounded in 1983, Ace Computers is one of the most established and respected custom technology builders in the world. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector with a stellar record of outstanding customer service, engineering expertise and on-time delivery. Ace Computers is a multi-year CES Award winner and HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Contracts include GSA, CCS-2 and SEWP V. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include: New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado and Minnesota.To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com/TopProducts.asp



