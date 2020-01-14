LoginRadius Expands the Executive Team

LoginRadius welcomes Redvers Curry as Vice President of Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius, a leader in cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, is pleased to welcome Redvers Curry as Vice President of Marketing.“We’re tremendously excited to hit the ground running in this year by adding another new member to our leadership team,” said Rakesh Soni, CEO and co-founder of LoginRadius. “I’m confident that Mr. Curry’s expertise will help us reach our ambitious 2020 goals and propel LoginRadius to new heights.”The new VP of Marketing, Mr. Curry, is best known for raising brand awareness. With over 15 years of marketing experience, Mr. Curry counts the cybersecurity industry as one of his areas of expertise.“LoginRadius is the ultimate customer identity solution that organizations are looking for,” said Mr. Curry. “It’s doing things that no one else is doing in this space, and I’m eager to help communicate this message across the connected world.”LoginRadius also hired a new Senior Vice President in time for 2020. These additions to the Revenue and Marketing Teams will position LoginRadius for a highly successful year.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing more than one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to securely manage customer identities, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy and consent regulations. LoginRadius is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in the US, the UK, Australia, and India. For more information visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.



