AmerIKYP Launches Video Passport® DM, Video Passport® EX and Video Passport® SE for Travel Industry 2020
New for 2020 - One Of A Kind Marketing Tool Video Passport® DM (Direct Mail), Video Passport® EX (Experiential Marketing), Video Passport® SE (Special Edition)
“Ideal for travel & tourism, hospitality, destination, cruise, entertainment industries and more, Video Passport® is dynamic, memorable and perhaps the quintessential direct mail marketing product that gets opened, noticed and remembered”, said company managing director and Video Passport® creator, Rich Butler. “For 2020, we’ve developed
three unique and exciting Video Passport ® models, each with their own features, functions and applications”
Video Passport® DM (Direct Mail)
Video Passport® DM is ideal for travel & hospitality brands, domestic and international tourism destinations, cruise, entertainment industries and more. Each Video Passport® is embedded with a 3" or 4" high definition LCD screen that plays amazing quality video with crystal clear digital sound, automatically when opened by the user.
Video Passport® DM is typically packed and addressed in a mailer box that is printed, “Your Passport Inside”.
“Direct mail marketing with video is dynamic, and memorable", said Butler. "Who wouldn’t open a
mail piece that contains a “passport”? Travel brands can expect huge double digit open rates with Video Passport® DM”.
Video Passport® EX (Experiential Marketing)
Next in the exciting line up, Video Passport® EX, (Experiential Marketing), is a version that allows brands, particularly in travel & tourism, hospitality, entertainment and cruising industries to offer guests a “Vacation Memories” chapter button to which personal homemade videos may be transferred and uploaded seamlessly, from the users smartphone directly to the Video Passport® itself.
“Experiential marketing is a growing trend that involves marketing a product or service through experiences that engage the customer and create an emotional attachment to the product or service", said Butler. “Now, customers and guests will be able to connect with travel brands like never before by transferring their personal vacation video memories, recorded on their Smartphone, to the Video Passport® creating a uniquely engaging keepsake that will be shared & cherished with family and friends for years to come. Video Passport® EX is perhaps the quintessential experiential marketing product for today’s travel industry guest.”
Video Passport® SE (Special Edition)
Larger 4" LCD screen size and multiple chapter buttons define this special edition passport. Ideal for Casino Gaming tutorials, as well as any other verticals that have multiple brands, or messages, Video Passport® SE is a revenue enhancer that teaches, trains, educates and markets to consumers with dynamic multiple video chapters or channels.
AmerIKYP offers a full suite of other innovative Video with Print marketing products in the form of video brochures, video business cards, video tablets, video books, video shelf talkers, video presentation boxes, video magazine inserts, specialty video packaging, and so much more.
“The options are endless!” says Butler, “Video with print is dynamic, results driven marketing that connects with consumers unlike any other form or marketing and helps brands stand out in a cluttered digital world””
About AmerIKYP Marketing Group, LLC
AmerIKYP Marketing Group, LLC has been a pioneer and a leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of technology-in-print media and multi-sensory audio and video for direct mail marketing products for agencies and top brands.
With factories in Shenzhen, and USA sales offices & digital art & design studios in Las Vegas and
South Florida, the Company has an experienced and talented team with all of the skills necessary to make each facet of their client’s audio & video promotional branding, advertising, and direct mail marketing campaigns relevant, engaging, effective, and uniquely creative.
AmerIKYP is a United States Postal Service Preferred Vendor and can ship worldwide.
For more information, contact your preferred print or promotional products distributor, and ask about Video Passport®, only from AmerIKYP. SAGE 69655
Visit: www.amerIKYP.com, or www.mvideopassport.com
or contact Rich Butler via email: info@amerIKYP.com, or info@imprint4less.com
or by phone: O: 561-966-3366; M: 561-818-9105
Richard S. Butler
AmerIKYP Marketing Group, LLC
+1 561-818-9105
Video Passport - the most Unique Marketing Tool around!
