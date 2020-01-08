Pickleball is coming to Amadeus European Rhine River Cruise.

Paul & Pam Ortiz Amadeus Queen Amadeus Queen pool

Includes Pickleball teaching pro Paul Ortiz & friends. This week long cruise includes, Pickleball, winelands and the highest density of castles in the world!

Join us September 27th, 2020 on the beautiful "Amadeus Queen" Rhine River Cruise. On board pickleball lessons and play in Amsterdam!” — George Aballi

UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine discovering the many beautiful facets of “Father Rhine” during this week long cruise along one of the most important and attractive rivers of Europe with Paul & Janice OrtizPaul is an International Certified IPTA Pickleball InstructorAll prices include:** Pickleball Play in Amsterdam** Pickleball instruction by Paul Ortiz on the shipImagine discovering the many beautiful facets of “Father Rhine” during this week long cruise along one of the most important and attractive rivers of Europe.* Roundtrip (scheduled) transfer from the ship to the pickleball courts (Hoorn to Amsterdam)* On board classroom Pickleball instruction* Tour & Guide for a walk to the Cathedral in Cologne* Lunch* Pickleball Fun - Play with local Pickleball players in Amsterdam* DEPOSIT: 10% of room category price required to secure cabin assignment* EARLY BOOKING DISCOUNT: $150.00 PER PERSON OFF PRICES BELOW! ** MUST DEPOSIT BY JANUARY 30TH, 2020



