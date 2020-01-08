Pickleball is coming to Amadeus European Rhine River Cruise.
Includes Pickleball teaching pro Paul Ortiz & friends. This week long cruise includes, Pickleball, winelands and the highest density of castles in the world!
Paul is an International Certified IPTA Pickleball Instructor
All prices include:
** Pickleball Play in Amsterdam
** Pickleball instruction by Paul Ortiz on the ship
Imagine discovering the many beautiful facets of “Father Rhine” during this week long cruise along one of the most important and attractive rivers of Europe.
* Roundtrip (scheduled) transfer from the ship to the pickleball courts (Hoorn to Amsterdam)
* On board classroom Pickleball instruction
* Tour & Guide for a walk to the Cathedral in Cologne
* Lunch
* Pickleball Fun - Play with local Pickleball players in Amsterdam
* DEPOSIT: 10% of room category price required to secure cabin assignment
* EARLY BOOKING DISCOUNT: $150.00 PER PERSON OFF PRICES BELOW! ** MUST DEPOSIT BY JANUARY 30TH, 2020
Marlys Aballi
Connection To Cruise Travel
+1 888-798-9133
email us here
