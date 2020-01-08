There were 563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,319 in the last 365 days.

Pickleball is coming to Amadeus European Rhine River Cruise.

Paul & Pam Ortiz

Queen sailing Passau

Amadeus Queen

Amadeus Queen pool

Includes Pickleball teaching pro Paul Ortiz & friends. This week long cruise includes, Pickleball, winelands and the highest density of castles in the world!

Join us September 27th, 2020 on the beautiful "Amadeus Queen" Rhine River Cruise. On board pickleball lessons and play in Amsterdam!”
— George Aballi
UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine discovering the many beautiful facets of “Father Rhine” during this week long cruise along one of the most important and attractive rivers of Europe with Paul & Janice Ortiz
Paul is an International Certified IPTA Pickleball Instructor

All prices include:
** Pickleball Play in Amsterdam
** Pickleball instruction by Paul Ortiz on the ship
Imagine discovering the many beautiful facets of “Father Rhine” during this week long cruise along one of the most important and attractive rivers of Europe.

* Roundtrip (scheduled) transfer from the ship to the pickleball courts (Hoorn to Amsterdam)
* On board classroom Pickleball instruction
* Tour & Guide for a walk to the Cathedral in Cologne
* Lunch
* Pickleball Fun - Play with local Pickleball players in Amsterdam
* DEPOSIT: 10% of room category price required to secure cabin assignment
* EARLY BOOKING DISCOUNT: $150.00 PER PERSON OFF PRICES BELOW! ** MUST DEPOSIT BY JANUARY 30TH, 2020

Marlys Aballi
Connection To Cruise Travel
+1 888-798-9133
email us here

