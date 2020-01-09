Over 90% of EEACS Graduates Pursue Full-Time Education or Employment

Photo Courtesy of Christmas City Studio

Recent stats show that over 60% of EEACS 2019 graduates went on to college or university.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown has released statistics on its class of 2019, showing that well over 90 percent of graduates went on to pursue full-time education or employment.In the breakdown, approximately 60 percent of students who graduated from EEACS in 2019 went on to college or university. Another 35 percent of the students went on to full-time employment or the military. EEACS celebrated its first graduating class in 2019 after opening its doors in 2014.“We are so proud of our graduates and their accomplishments,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school . “We are also proud of our dedicated faculty and staff who supported the students through their journey.”The Lehigh Valley charter school has been lauded for its unique corporate culture which gives students hands-on work experience through internships, externships, and mentorships. A variety of guest speakers and classroom activities also help students apply the knowledge they learn in the classroom to their everyday lives.The Class of 2020’s academic year at EEACS is well underway and Lysek believes they will follow in the footsteps of their predecessors and continue to make the charter school proud.To learn more about academics at EEACS, visit https://ee-schools.org/academics/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

EEACS High School Curriculum



