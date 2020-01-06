New Year Food Safety Resolutions with SQF Fundamentals Program

By: Kathy Chiao, Marketing Specialist, SQFI

Has your company set food safety resolutions for the new year?

Well, it all starts with building and nurturing a culture of food safety. Food safety doesn’t begin or end at your food industry site. Food safety is critical at every step in the supply chain. Therefore, in a perfect world, every food industry site should have a food safety management system in place. For SQF stakeholders, our solution is the SQF Fundamentals Program.

The SQF Fundamentals Program is specially designed for small businesses that may not have the resources or time to leap into a GFSI benchmarked food safety program. SQFIis here to help your sites develop a robust food safety system and take it to the next level.

The SQF Fundamentals Program is:

Practical and attainable.

Has global recognition.

Reduces costs.

Provides brands safety and security.

We understand implementing a robust food safety system can be a daunting task. That’s why we provide suppliers with a variety of resources, such as guidance documents and a knowledgeable customer support team. SQFI will be with you every step of the way.

Protect your brand and your interests with a fully integrated food safety certified supply chain. Encourage those in your supply chain to 'Take the First Step.'