Hot Diggity Dog!

It's The Dog Y'all!

MIAMI, FL, US, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOT DIGGITY DOG ….It’s The Dog Y’all!Dating back to the late 19th century we’ve all heard and possibly even used the phrase ‘ Hot Diggity Dog’. The phrase is used as an exclamation of surprise and delight. Today, A Good Health Company, Inc. (dba: Hot Diggity Dog Entertainment) would like to take this opportunity to introduce on a national level, the character Hot Diggity Dog! The All-American Airedale.Hot Diggity Dog is a quick-witted, self-assured, sports minded Airedale, he loves children and parents alike. Hot Diggity Dog reminds us all that it’s all right to ‘Do The Right Thing! The company’s VP of marketing E.L. Williams Jr. says “Hot Diggity Dog has great mass market appeal, we have been marketing the plush character version online since 1989, everyone who sees him simply loves him. Dating back to the year 2000, The William Bodenhammer Firm obtained licensing rights for a Hot Diggity Dog comic strip. Before the comic strip could be devised, Mr. Bodenhammer passed and the company closed. Over the years our company has had other licensing opportunities but for various reasons decided to forgo them”. Adds Williams, “The company also passed on the opportunity to participate and allow Hot Diggity Dog to appear in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.The company President and the late Tommy Ford (from the Martin tv show) wrote a children’s book ‘From A to Z …. Dad’s Can Too!’ which was a friendly reader, coloring and activity book depicting fun activities between children and their dads”.The company is now ready to actively seek licensing opportunities in various product categories including but not limited to; print, stationary, greeting cards, interactive publishing, television, film, toys, games and foods. “Taking into account the popularity of the phrase coupled with the characteristics of Hot Diggity Dog the character, it won’t be long before he is a household name and virtually everyone is saying Hot Diggity Dog!” adds Williams. For more information or contacts please visit us at www.hddplush.com



