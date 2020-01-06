Calibre Announces Director Change and Establishment of Advisory Committee

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) announces the resignation of Dale Craig, the director nominee for B2Gold Corp. (“B2Gold”), from the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Craig has been replaced as B2Gold’s nominee by Randall Chatwin, Vice President and Associate General Counsel for B2Gold.



As contemplated in the purchase agreement an Advisory Committee to the Board of Directors has been established comprised of two members each from B2Gold and Calibre. Dale Craig will join Steve Jensen as the appointed members from B2Gold, with Honourable John D. Reynolds, P.C. and Leslie Coe as the appointed members from Calibre.

Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre stated: “I would like to welcome Randall Chatwin to the Board and look forward to his contributions as the nominee of our largest shareholder. The new Advisory Committee will provide management and the Board with access to significant experience and institutional knowledge and I look forward to their involvement going forward.”

Randall Chatwin has more than 15 years' experience in the mining industry and joined B2Gold in September 2019 as Vice President, Associate General Counsel, where he is responsible for legal and governance matters. Mr. Chatwin had previously served as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel of Goldcorp Inc., one of the world’s leading gold mining companies, from May 2015 to May 2019. Mr. Chatwin was instrumental in the execution of Goldcorp's US$12.5 billion merger with Newmont Mining Corporation in April 2019. Prior to joining Goldcorp, Mr. Chatwin was a partner at the law firm of Lawson Lundell LLP, where he spent 11 years practicing corporate commercial and corporate finance law, with a specific focus on the mining industry. Mr. Chatwin holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Victoria, British Columbia, and Juris Doctor (law) degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

Steve Jensen, P. Geo, is currently Exploration Manager, Americas for B2Gold. Steve has worked in mineral exploration for three decades with the last twenty-five years in Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Argentina, Colombia and Nicaragua. In Peru for Teck Corp., he was instrumental in the exploration discoveries of the Poracota high-sulphidation gold mine and the Zafranal porphyry copper-gold deposit. For B2Gold in Colombia, Steve managed successful exploration programs that included outlining a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 2.4 million ounces of gold at Gramalote that is currently in a Feasibility Study, and in Nicaragua guided the program that resulted in a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 812,000 ounces of gold at Limon. Mr. Jensen holds a Bachelor of Science (Geology) degree from the University of British Columbia and is a professional member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (APEGBC).

John Reynolds’ career includes substantial experience in venture capital development, consumer products marketing, resource sector development and elected political office, both federal and provincial. Mr. Reynolds began his career in the sales and marketing field but has spent the last 35 years in the political arena, with a career that includes the positions of Member of Parliament; Minister of the Environment for BC; and Official Opposition House Leader for the Conservative Party, to name a few. John was appointed as a Senior Strategic Advisor to McMillan LLP law firm in Vancouver and has been appointed as a member of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada.

Leslie Coe is currently President of CXB Nicaragua S.A. and Calibre Mining Nicaragua S.A. He previously served as a Director and President of HEMCO which operates the Bonanza Gold mine. He was the founder and President of Desarrollo Minera de Nicaragua S.A. which operates the La Libertad mine. Mr. Coe is an industrial engineer with 25 years’ experience in the mining sector in Nicaragua.

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.



