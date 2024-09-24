Algoma Steel Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma” or “the Company”), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, announced today the results of voting at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on September 24, 2024 (the “Meeting”).



All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Total Votes Mary Anne Bueschkens 62,437,350 77,698 62,515,048 Sean Donnelly 62,484,960 30,088 62,515,048 Michael Garcia 62,484,660 30,388 62,515,048 James Gouin 62,484,600 30,448 62,515,048 Andy Harshaw 62,484,775 30,273 62,515,048 Ave G. Lethbridge 62,480,374 34,674 62,515,048 Sanjay Nakra 62,436,847 78,201 62,515,048 Eric S. Rosenfeld 59,574,000 2,941,048 62,515,048 Gale Rubenstein 62,148,862 366,186 62,515,048 David D. Sgro 62,301,432 213,616 62,515,048



The Company reports that the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company’s auditors for the 2024 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company also reports that the non-binding advisory resolution on executive compensation, outlined in the management information circular dated August 1, 2024, was approved by a majority of votes at the Meeting. The circular is available on SEDAR+ and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) EDGAR website.

The Company’s full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the SEC’s EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

