Soleimani was symbol of the clerical regime’s savagery and responsible for the murder of tens of thousands

Teenagers killed by Iranian regime #Iranrotests Gassed by Bashar al-Assad Attack on Camp Ashraf

Contrary to suggestions by some in the mainstream media, Soleimani was among the most despised figures in Iran and the region.

Soleimani was responsible for killing dozens of the Iranian resistance members in Iran and in Camps Ashraf and Camp Liberty in Iraq.” — OIAC

WASHINGTON, DC, U.S.A, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) applauds the elimination of Qassem Soleimani; the commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ (IRGC) Qods Force and the head of Iranian regime’s global terrorist operations. His death in an irreparable blow to the regime and a significant morale boost for anti-regime protesters in Iran.As the most powerful figure in the IRGC, Soleimani was a reviled symbol of the clerical regime’s savagery and directly responsible for the murder of tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters and opposition sympathizers in Iran. His forces gunned down over 1500 people of Iran, including teenagers and women. Soleimani was responsible for fomenting a horrific sectarian conflict in Iraq, driving millions of people from their homes and into exile.In Iraq, Soleimani ran a terror network responsible for hundreds of rocket attacks, hostage taking, bombing of civilian vehicles, U.S. military personnel (with improvised explosive devices - IEDs), and multiple deadly attacks against Camps Ashraf and Liberty which housed unarmed members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK).In Syria, Soleimani orchestrated a campaign which led to the massacre of thousands of men, women, children, and shaped the brutally of that conflict.We join people in Iran, Iraq, and Syria who have taken to the streets to rejoice in the news. We welcome this decisive action against Iranian regime’s terrorist leadership and call on the U.S. to maintain pressure on ayatollahs terror network and thus continue to remain on the side of the Iranian people.

Attack on Camp Ashraf: "crime against humanity"



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.