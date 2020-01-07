Shale Directories Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Built by Connecting Local Businesses with the Oil and Gas Industry

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shale Directories, LLC celebrates its 10th anniversary. Founded in 2010, Shale Directories is recognized as the #1 online directory serving the Marcellus, Utica, Permian and Eagle Ford Shale Plays.

“We appreciate the support that we have received from our members over the years. We could not have made it to ten years without it,” stated Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories, LLC.

Shale Directories was created with the goal of connecting local businesses with the upstream, midstream and downstream companies in these four shale plays. Shale Directories enables members to connect with member listings, Shale Directories blog, podcasts, advertising in its weekly Facts & Rumors newsletter and by sponsoring and attending Shale Directories conferences in the Appalachian Basin.

Shale Directories has the most comprehensive marketing and advertising services that companies can utilize to do business with oil and gas companies. For instance, member listings enable companies to provide extensive information about their expertise in serving the O&G industry as well as downstream companies with content, photos and videos about the services and products.

Members can list information on Shale Directories blog which has 3500 pageviews a day and feeds 31 social media sites.

Advertising in the Facts & Rumors newsletter, reaches 6400+ oil and gas professionals. “Our newsletter has probably the largest database of oil and gas professionals,” commented Barone.

Networking is the best way for local companies to connect representatives in the oil and gas industry. Shale Directories helps businesses connect by presenting six industry conferences every year in the Appalachian Basin. The conferences focus on upstream, midstream and downstream.

About Shale Directories

Shale Directories (www.shaledirectories.com) is the #1 online directory servicing the Marcellus, Utica, Permian and Eagle Ford Shale Plays with its directory, blog listings, podcasts, newsletter, and conferences.

Contacts

Joseph Barone, President

610-764-1232

jbarone@shaledirectories.com



