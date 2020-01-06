Tailwind Adds Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc. and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc. to Portfolio

One Propeller Place Piqua, OH 45356

PIQUA, OHIO, USA, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailwind Technologies has acquired Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc. and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc. (AMI), both headed by President Tom Heid, who will continue in that capacity for Tailwind. Tailwind Technologies is the parent company of Hartzell Propeller, Inc. and Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC.

"President Tom Heid founded AWI-AMI in Eagan, Minn., more than 20 years ago. The operation is well run and will fit nicely into our growth portfolio," said James (Jim) W. Brown III, President of Tailwind. "AWI-AMI will keep their location, company names, leadership team and skilled employees going forward."

AWI's core competencies are welding, bending and fabricating sheet metal and tubing. It specializes in the manufacture, repair and overhaul of piston aircraft exhaust and engine mounts, primarily as an aftermarket focused business.

AMI specializes in make to print machining and welding with a focus on bending and welding tube assemblies for jet engines and airframes as well as metal details for AWI's exhaust and engine mount business. AMI is also a supplier to Hartzell Engine Technologies, providing welded sheet metal and tubes for the cabin heater product line.

"Under Tailwind Technologies, we are positioned to be a real winner in the aviation / aerospace market," said AWI-AMI President Tom Heid. "Our whole team is looking forward to applying Tailwind's expertise in enterprise resource planning, operational optimization and rigorous metrics to further improve business performance with a future focus on intellectual property based products."

About AWI-AMI

The companies' combined 37,000 square foot facility in Eagan, Minn., just outside Minneapolis, includes the latest metal fabrication tools. Its fabricators are skilled and certified in delivering quality products, components and assemblies to exact specifications. The manufacturing operations are AS9100D and ISO 9001:2105 certified and welding is Nadcap certified. For more info go to https://awi-ami.com/ and https://aerospacemanufacturing.com/.

About Tailwind Technologies, Inc.

Tailwind Technologies Inc. has been an active acquirer of companies and product lines since 2004. It is organized to facilitate growth organically and through acquisitions. The ability to leverage talent and skills alongside the operating company's management team has been a successful formula for Tailwind. This approach empowers management and maintains the culture of the company. Tailwind prides itself on creating a smooth transition to new ownership since many of the company's acquisitions have been founder or founder family owned.

Tailwind's platform companies are held as subsidiaries and operate as stand-alone businesses with independent management teams. Tailwind seeks strategic add-ons to its portfolio. Tailwind's deep bench of operating talent mated to core competencies can be applied with the speed, flexibility and efficiency that a privately held business can deliver. For more info go to https://www.tailwindtechnologiesinc.com/.





