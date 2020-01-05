IQ WHOIS Launches WHOIS Database Download

Offering an Exhaustive Method of Gathering Domain Data for Cybersecurity Professionals

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- IQ Whois, a Domaining partner, recently announced the completion of its WHOIS Database Download , which offers an exhaustive method of gathering information about a domain. All the WHOIS information can be tailored to fit varying business needs and easily be integrated into existing systems.The database features an easy-to-use format depending on the user’s preference. It is available in MySQL, MySQL database, or CSV file format. Aside from a user-friendly format, WHOIS Database Download also provides a comprehensive list of records for more than 2,864 top-level domains (TLDs), including .com, .net, .org, .net, and .edu., along with less popular ones such as .mobi, .coop, .asia, .pro, and .biz. It also includes the records of domains with country-code TLD (ccTLD) extensions such as .uk, .cn, .fr., .us., and .ru.WHOIS Database Download has more than 5 billion WHOIS records for over 300 million active domain names. As such, it can provide cybersecurity experts with accurate and updated WHOIS results, including the domain’s registrant and organization; administrative, billing, and technical contact email addresses; registration details, including dates of creation, latest modification, and expiration; and age and status; among others.The database offers tons of benefits for cybersecurity professionals. It is, for instance, useful in timely threat detection and fraud prevention. It can also quickly retrieve domain details that researchers can use to identify potential threat sources. They can gather a domain’s registration details for comparison with available information online. And if something does not check out, they can decide on the appropriate security measure to apply (e.g., blocking) to prevent attacks such as phishing, pharming, or worse.IT security personnel can also use WHOIS Database Download as an additional source of threat intelligence to beef up their threat hunting efforts. A comprehensive WHOIS database can provide the insights necessary to discover and contain nefarious activities even before these hit their systems. They can proactively cross-check domains with publicly available blacklists or blocklists to pinpoint malicious websites that they need to sever ties from or block on their networks. They can also use it to do background checks on third parties. WHOIS Database Download can also be fed to security incident and event management (SIEM) software to aid in the study of unusual events.The information that WHOIS Database Download provides can also aid in refining detection, analysis, and response strategies to various kinds of anomalies. Cybersecurity contractors can also protect their clients better with the database, as it allows them to conduct in-depth research on all entities that their customers interact with. Law enforcement agents can also trace connections (e.g., to other domains or actors) with the service's help, possibly allowing them to crack down on an entire group of criminals or a threat actor’s infrastructure.What sets IQ Whois’s WHOIS Database Download apart from the products of other providers is that it gives relevant information regardless of business function and requirement. Users can simply enter a domain of interest into the Search field and instantly get extensive information. It also has an Advanced Search feature that lets users apply filters to refine searches, if necessary. This functionality streamlines results, giving users only what they need so they can spend more time analyzing data, and getting to the bottom of the case.Overall, WHOIS Database Download is perfect for cybersecurity professionals who want to make sure that they have all the proper security measures in place as well as benefit from advanced features for WHOIS lookup and search.



