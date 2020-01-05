Mayor-Elect Amatorio Nominates the First Latino Franklin S. Montero, to serve as Municipal Court Judge for Bergenfield

Mayor-Elect Amatorio nominates the first Latino in Bergenfield Franklin S. Montero, Esq. to serve as Municipal Court Judge for the Borough of Bergenfield.

BERGENFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayor-Elect Amatorio nominates Franklin S. Montero, Esq. as Municipal Court Judge for the Borough of Bergenfield. The Mayor will make a formal nomination during the annual reorganization meeting to be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020.On this date, the Bergenfield Councilmembers will vote on whether to accept Mr. Montero’s nomination. Once nominated by Councilmembers, Mr. Montero will join the Bergenfield Municipality for a three-year term as their judge.Franklin S. Montero has an impressive background. He holds degrees from New York University, Fordham University and obtained his law degree from the Rutgers-Newark School of Law. He clerked for Superior Court Judge R. Rosa upon graduating law school and worked as a Senior Lecturer at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Mr. Montero then launched his own law firm, The Law Offices of Franklin S. Montero, LLC, where he eventually served as a Public Defender for the Borough of Bergenfield. Most recently Mr. Montero also served as the Prosecutor for the Borough of Bergenfield.WHO: Mayor-Elect Arvin Amatorio, Members of the Bergenfield Borough Council, Other Elected Officials, PublicWHAT: Appointment of the first Latino to serve as Municipal Court Judge in Bergen County and the Borough of BergenfieldWHERE: Bergenfield Borough Hall, 198 N Washington Ave, Bergenfield, NJ 07621WHEN: Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM



