WOMAN TO WATCH 2020: MONET MERCHAND

Music Artist, Producer and Actress; Monet Merchand announces new music and appearances including and the, “Bad Boys for Life” New York City film premiere.

OAK RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monet Merchand continues to grow as an Artist, Producer and Actress post-success from the Smithsonian and University featured film, “P.S. I Can’t Breathe” by Rochelle White focusing on activism efforts for the Black Lives Matter movement in 2015. Merchand was an author and actress in the film which she then translated to French, winning Cannes Short Film Award. In 2019, she attended the Women in Power event for The Chelsea Film Festival, receiving recognition from panelists Kathrine Narducci, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, and Lina Bradford for her authenticity. She also raised 12.5 million dollars fighting hunger alongside Z100’s Elvis Duran. She is a recognized United Nations partner and this year; her sights are set high, as a Woman to Watch in 2020.Monet Merchand is making her first appearances this January at the Ten-Year Anniversary Gala for Haiti Lives. and will be at the exclusive, “Bad Boys for Life” film premiere featuring Will Smith, Vanessa Hudgens and Martin Lawrence in New York City. She continues to study, grow and expand her knowledge in the fields of Business and the Arts to fine tune her expertise with ambitious projects are on the horizon. Her most recent announcement is her new music release on the way this Summer, 2020. New music will be available on Spotify, iTunes and Soundcloud.Merchand states her goals in a clear way, with philanthropy and activism at the heart of her projects. She shares her personal and professional manifesto on the year ahead, “I am welcoming the Roaring ‘20s of the 21st century with a set standard of excellence, both personally and professionally. I believe doing this consistently will determine the life I live. I am excited about my passion projects coming up and I look forward to sharing them with audiences everywhere. Most importantly, I will continue to follow my calling to spread the light and hope to become a mirror which reflects it.”To speak further with Monet Merchand on accolades and current projects as an Artist, Producer, Activist and Actress please contact Valerie Bendish at, Valerie@vbpr.org. Music by Monet Merchand, available on Spotify. Monet is a United Nations partner advancing solutions for the Sustainable Goals. Booking is available for representation and appearances. Follow on socials; Instagram and Twitter at handle, @IAmMonetMerchand.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.