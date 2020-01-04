Circulo Fusion, the Gastronomy Project with more Michelin Stars in Europe is back in 2020

More than a million unique people connected to Circulo Fusion. Fifth season of the most important digital culture project in southern Europe will be in 2020.

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, January 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Círculo Fusión began four seasons ago with Javi Estevez, he was the “revelation chef” of the year, right now, he has a Michelin star. We discover the amazing gastronomy from San Sebastian - Donostia, with Juan Mari Arzak and Elena Arzak, the longest three Michelin stars in Spain and another one in London. Martin Berasategui did with us his most complete interview in history, he accumulates 12 Michelin stars in the last edition of the Michelin guide, it´s actually the Spanish speaker chef with more Michelin stars worldwide. We have gone throughout, Sublimotion Ibiza by Paco Roncero, it´s considerate the most expensive menu in the world, without doubts, the most exclusive gastronomy show experience. We have visited the Gordon Ramsey restaurant in Chelsea, London and the amazing restaurant of Heston Blumenthal at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London too. Círculo Fusión did it for first time, the documentation about creativity management in gastronomy and the connection between gastronomy and art.Círculo Fusión is a collision of avant-garde in gastronomy, art and music, actually the most important digital cultural project in southern Europe. It is, for having exceeded more than 1.000.000 unique people connected by our channels on Spotify, Facebook Videos, iVoox, Google Podcast and other digital platforms, but also for collaborations with some of the leading professionals of the 21st century, the biggest creators at gastronomy, art and music. Círculo Fusión is documentation of the management of creativity and avant-garde in the three areas: haute cuisine, electronic music and contemporary art, which have a very similar discourse and has been confirmed throughout more than 70 collaborations.About Círculo Fusión - https://www.circulofusion.com Presented and directed by Luis Arranz, an economist specialized in marketing, events and media for more than 10 years. The origin of Círculo Fusión comes from the work done with Ferran Adrià and Guy Laliberté (founder of Cirque Du Soleil) on Ibiza island, Spain. He has been The Blogger in the international brand Ushuaïa Ibiza, has worked written in traditional media, online and national radio, and as a specialist in marketing, hospitality, events and culture. After 4 seasons, the internationalization of Círculo Fusión begins, thanks to the connection with the city of London, UK, where it has collaborated with art brands like The Serpentine Gallery, Barbican Center, three Michelin restaurants like Alain Ducasse, Heston Blumenthal, international dj´s like Joris Voorn from Tomorrowland, the biggest music festival in Europe.



