Ten Candidatures Received for Post of WIPO Director General

January 3, 2020

Ten candidatures for the post of Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) were received by 5 p.m. (Geneva time) on December 30, 2019, the deadline fixed for the submission of names.

The candidates are (in alphabetical order of names of candidates):

Prof. Adebambo Adewopo (Nigeria)

Mr. Marco Matías Alemán (Colombia)

Mr. Ivo Gagliuffi Piercechi (Peru)

Dr. Edward Kwakwa (Ghana)

Mr. Kenichiro Natsume (Japan)

Mr. Dámaso Pardo (Argentina)

Mr. Jüri Seilenthal (Estonia)

Mr. Daren Tang (Singapore)

Ms. Saule Tlevlessova (Republic of Kazakhstan)

Ms. WANG Binying (China)

The WIPO Coordination Committee, which is composed of 83 member states, will meet on March 5 and 6, 2020, to nominate a candidate for appointment to this position by the WIPO General Assembly, which is scheduled on May 7 and 8, 2020.

The process of selecting a Director General is governed by the Convention Establishing the World Intellectual Property Organization and the “2019 Procedures for the Nomination and Appointment of Directors General of WIPO.”