Major Changes Expected for Australia Immigration Policy in 2020

Many new changes have been introduced by the Australian Government to assist the skilled individuals get access to Australian Permanent Residence visa grant.

NOIDA, U.P., INDIA, January 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The important introduction of Subclass 491, Subclass 494 and Subclass 191 visa pathways, that will mainly focus on bringing revolutionary economic development across the regional areas of Australia has been explained in detail as follows.

New Regional Visas with Permanent Residence (PR) Pathways

1.Subclass 491 Skilled Regional (Provisional) Visa

The Subclass 491 Visa enables the qualified professionals to live and work across regional areas of Australia for a minimum period of five years before they would become eligible to apply for the Permanent Residency of Australia, after three years through the Permanent Residence (Skilled Regional) Visa (Subclass 191).

Skilled professionals applying for the Australian PR Visa must receive their nomination through:

• An Australian State or territory Government Agency (Occupation listed on the Australia Occupation In-Demand List 2020 created specifically for Subclass 491 Visa); or

• An eligible family member already residing in a regional area within Australia and is therefore sent an invitation to apply for Subclass 491 Visa, after submission of Expression of Interest (EOI) via SkillSelect.

The Subclass 491 Visa has already replaced the previous Skilled Regional (Provisional) Subclass 489 Visa and as the new Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) Subclass 491 Visa became effective from November 16, 2019 onwards.

Therefore, skilled applicants will now apply for the Australian Permanent Residence Visa grant using the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (Subclass 491).

However, previously the applicant was only required to stay for a minimum period of two years under the Subclass 489 Visa. In addition to this, the validity period of this particular visa will be increased from the previous four years to five years, with an aim to give more time to applicants and help them meet the necessary requirements.

Most importantly, the Subclass 491 visa will be available to a greater number of skilled and qualified individuals, as nearly 500 new occupations are made eligible by including them under the new 491 Visa, that is under the Australia Occupation In-demand list 2020.

Moreover, the description of “Regional Australia” has been further elaborated as it now includes all areas within Australia excluding the places that come within the metropolitan areas of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Recently, Gold Coast, Perth, Newcastle, Wollongong and the New South Wales Central Coast are also been included in the list of regional areas within Australia.

One of the most important change could be highlighted as in order to meet the labour demand in regional Australia, the applicants of Subclass 491 Visa will be privileged with priority processing, thereby taking lesser processing time as compared to other skilled work visa categories. Some of the major benefits of Subclass 491 Visa are summarized below.

In addition to this, with the introduction of Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) (Subclass 491) Visa, skilled applicants are now allowed to move between different regional states within Australia but with a condition, following which it is necessary for them to continue to reside in some other regional area.

However, this was not the case previously in the Skilled Regional (Provisional) Visa (Subclass 489) where it was important for a skilled applicant to live and work within a regional state for some minimum duration and is also required to work in an occupation during this particular period of stay.

2.Subclass 494 Skilled Employer Sponsored Visa stream

This visa has permanently replaced the Regional Sponsored Migration Stream (RSMS) (Subclass 187) Visa starting from November 16, 2019. The Subclass 494 visa has a total of 10,000 places being allocated per year. The visa has an important requirement of employer nomination where the job position should exist for a maximum period of 5 years.

The visa has an age limit of 45 years, competent level of English, completed skills assessment (under the Australia Subclass 494 visa In-Demand Occupation List), minimum 3 years of employment in a skilled occupation and more.

3.Subclass 191 Permanent Residence Skilled Regional Visa stream

Candidates applying through Subclass 491 and Subclass 494 Visa will be able to apply for the Australian PR grant notification through the new Permanent Residence (Skilled Regional) Visa (Subclass 191). This PR Visa for Australia will come into effect from November 2022 onwards.

In order to claim their eligibility, applicants should:

• Hold either for the new Skilled Provisional Visas (Subclass 494 or 491) for a minimum period of three years;

• Demonstrate that you they have worked in a skilled occupation in a regional part of Australia for minimum 3 years in continuity;

• Prove minimum annual earnings equivalent to AUD 53,900 in the last three years of staying in a regional area of Australia. This can be demonstrated by submitting legitimate tax returns.

Distribution of additional Points under the new Subclass 491 Visa:

The Australia Immigration System has changed under the new Subclass 491 Visa starting from November 16, 2019. The Subclass 491 visa enables the applicant to score additional points over the general human capital factors, that mainly includes age, education qualification, Overseas as well as Australian work experience, English Proficiency and more.

The new details for additional points awarded for the Australian PR are described as follows:

1. 15 additional points will be awarded to the skilled applicant from receiving nomination by an Australian State or Territory or from receiving sponsorship from a family member residing necessarily in regional part of Australia.

2. 10 additional points will be awarded for some specific Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) qualification.

3. Partner Points: 10 additional points if one of the following cases will apply:

• skilled spouse or de facto partner (Competent English and Skills Assessment); or

• applicants that do not have a spouse or de facto partner (or, are single)

Also, additional 5 points will be awarded if your partner has competent level of English. Here, your partner can be aged above 45 years and does not require a Skills Assessment.



