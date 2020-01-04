JOE MCHUGH IS RECOGNIZED AS NACD DIRECTORSHIP CERTIFIED

Certified Board Members Demonstrate Their Commitment to Elevating Board Leadership

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Joseph W. McHugh, Jr. as NACD Directorship Certified. NACD Certified Directors, who earn NACD Directorship Certification, signal to boards, investors, and other stakeholders that they possess the highest commitment to continuing director education available in the United States.The NACD Directorship Certification program, the only program of its kind in the United States, provides a tangible assessment of a director’s understanding of the essential knowledge required to lead in today’s boardrooms. Certification also facilitates continuous learning, and allows directors to showcase their governance knowledge to the companies they serve and to other stakeholders in the broader governance community.“I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who comprise the inaugural class of the NACD Directorship Certification community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence,” said Joe McHugh. “The information I’ve learned and verified via NACD’s certification program are key assets to the companies I serve, as well as to my professional growth as a director.”Joe has over 25 years of experience as an operations-oriented Chief Financial Officer of a NASDAQ Public Company, a Private Equity Portfolio Company, and a Family Holding Company, and has Board of Directors experience in Manufacturing Technology, Electrical Equipment, Electronic Instruments & Components, Semiconductor Equipment & Lab Services, Maritime, Medical Devices, Defense, and Insurance, for both established companies and start-ups. Joe has served on the Board of Directors of Ophir Corporation, Evans Analytical Group, Maxima Technologies, Anderson Interconnect, Robicon Corporation, Great Lakes Protective Association, and Lake Carriers' Association.“NACD Certified Directors demonstrate their keen awareness that directorship is a profession that, like all professions, requires continuous learning,” said Peter R. Gleason, NACD’s CEO. “Joe McHugh is leading the way in achieving and maintaining the highest credential available to directors in the United States.”To learn more about NACD Directorship Certification, visit Certification.NACDOnline.org.



