Hemophilia Federation of America Chooses Interim President and CEO to Lead the Charge

Sharon Meyers named President and CEO of Hemophilia Federation of America

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hemophilia Federation of America announces the board of directors has selected Sharon Meyers , M.S., CFRE, as president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 16, 2020.Meyers is a strategic, energetic, action-oriented nonprofit leader who has been part of HFA’s leadership team for more than four years, most recently serving as the vice president of the advancement team, overseeing fundraising, marketing and communications, and research. Meyers has 15 years of healthcare and university nonprofit leadership experience at the local, state, regional and national level. Meyers previously led major organizational change initiatives as well as multimillion-dollar fundraising campaigns.“After reviewing more than 143 applicants, and a selection process that incorporated many different voices from key stakeholders throughout the community, I am thrilled to share that the board has extended an offer to Sharon Meyers” said Josh Hemann, chairman of the board of directors. “With a passionate and experienced staff, a dedicated board of directors and a community with unparalleled engagement, our ability to serve the bleeding disorders community is stronger with Sharon at the helm.”Prior to joining HFA, Meyers was president and chief development officer of the St. Anthony North Health Foundation in Denver, vice president of the Penrose-St. Francis Health Foundation in Colorado Springs, foundation executive director and director of advancement of the St. Michael’s Catholic Academy in Austin, and associate executive director of the University of Southern Mississippi Foundation.Meyers is a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) and holds a Nonprofit Management Executive Certificate from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. She is currently working on a doctorate in education at the University of Southern California in Organizational Change and Leadership. Additionally, she holds a master’s in political science from the University of Southern Mississippi. Earlier in her career, she was a public servant working on an ambulance as a nationally-certified EMT-I and answering 911 calls. She has volunteered and served as a board member for various nonprofits serving the poor and those in need.The search was conducted in partnership with Aspen Leadership Group, an executive search firm based in Colorado, specializing in career placement in philanthropy.Meyer has served as interim president and CEO since September after long-time president and CEO, Kimberly Haugstad, resigned to accept a position at Global Genes, a California-based nonprofit advocating for rare diseases.



