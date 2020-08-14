Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Final Evening of National Conference Open to the Public, Featuring Cirque du Soleil & Performers from Around the World

UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemophilia Federation of America’s annual conference, held virtually on Aug. 24-29, is being made available to the general public to experience the amazing final evening performance at 7:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 29, featuring performers from Broadway, The Greatest Showman, Cirque du Soleil and other talent from around the world.

The annual conference provides sessions and activities geared toward patients and their families with bleeding disorders, and each year the final night event provides fun and entertainment unrelated to bleeding disorders. With the conference turned into a virtual experience for 2020 and with the caliber of world-wide talent to be featured, HFA opened the conference to the entire nation, not just patients and their families.

HFA has partnered with Michael Jay Garner, who has toured with Cirque du Soleil and Britney Spears on her Circus World Tour, and his company, Beyond Recreation, to bring top tier performers from some of the best entertainment groups in the world in the brand-new arena of virtual online performance.

The virtual variety show will include artists who have performed on Broadway and in films such as The Greatest Showman, toured with various Cirque du Soleil shows, Guinness World Records record-holders, magicians, contortionists and diabolo jugglers, all performing live from across the U.S., Mongolia, Russia and Taiwan. 

Registration for HFA’s Virtual Symposium, including the Final Night Event Virtual Variety Show at 7:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 29, is free. Register at www.hemophiliafed.org/Symposium.

Emily Roush-Bobolz
Hemophilia Federation of America
+1 202-675-6984
