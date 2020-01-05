Dr. Amy E. Bishop Selected For Inclusion In The Trademark Who's Who 2019 Honors Edition

Amy Bishop, OD

CHILDRESS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Childress, Texas, December 1, 2019, Dr. Amy E. Bishop has been selected for inclusion in the forthcoming Trademark WHO'S WHO Honor's Edition for demonstrating dedication, leadership and professional excellence. Her compassion and expertise set the standard in the industry. Representing the state as one of the best requires talent, experience and integrity. She has truly dedicated herself to her profession. There is humility and personal touch she adds to her relationship with everyone she does business with, more than the value of her service it's her way of treating everyone like an extended member of her own family that people remember the most. As a talented disciplined professional she has maintained a proven track record of quality service, driven by her desire to succeed.During the vetting process it was noted along with her exceptional reputation that she has also maintained a positive peer rating. Her years of service along with her level of expertise and several other factors also contributed to her inclusion. She prides herself on honesty and integrity. She is the kind of professional admired by colleagues and peers alike. Her kindness and willingness to always help others and find solutions to most questions is both exemplary and honorable. She has made her mark on her profession as an expert and will become part of history as one of the top professionals in her field. lAbout Trademark WHO'S WHO:With expert members representing every major industry, Trademark WHO'S WHO is the trusted resource and historic tool that facilitates the creation of new business relationships in all areas of business. Trademark, WHO'S WHO does not charge a fee for inclusion. Members are vetted and chosen based on specific criteria. Unlike other fee based associations and organizations, it is very important to note that no one can purchase inclusion. Following the same tradition of the now more than 100 year old concept, Trademark WHO'S WHO prides itself on preserving the stories of each member as each of them deserve his and her own place in history. The talented professionals profiled in the historic registry share such virtues as determination, courage, patience and discipline. It is not these characteristics which set them apart from the rest of us, but their extremely high degree of accomplishment. Now more than ever these people serve as an example, each of these extraordinary people documented in this book offer tangible evidence of the value of hard work, goal setting and passion.Trademark WHO'S WHO membership provides these hardworking men and women with a certified and validated third-party endorsement of their accomplishments, and serves as a way to spread the work about themselves through a trusted network of individuals brought together by the same common morals, values, and dedication. The historic preservation of one's family legacy and personal achievements is also a driving force in the success of this publication. Such a well researched and verified source ensures this tool to act as a bridge forging long lasting new business relationships.Contact:Media & Public Relations TeamTrademark Business Leaders of America864-603-1784



