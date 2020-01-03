Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, December 10-11, 2019

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Open Market Committee on Friday released the attached minutes of the Committee meeting held on December 10-11, 2019. A summary of economic projections made by Federal Reserve Board members and Reserve Bank presidents for the meeting is also included as an addendum to these minutes.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee ordinarily are made available three weeks after the day of the policy decision and subsequently are published in the Board's Annual Report. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes and in the Summary of Economic Projections are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

