$10,000 Reward Announced for Trips Grateful Dead Longshoremen’s Hall April 1966 Concert Poster

A $10,000 Reward Is Offered for This Trips Grateful Dead Longshoremen’s Hall 4/24/66 Concert Poster

Nationwide search for vintage 1960's Grateful Dead concert posters offers record prices.

We’re hoping our record breaking $10,000 reward for this popular Trips Grateful Dead Longshoremen’s Hall 4/24/66 concert poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork.” — Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A $10,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic Trips Festival Grateful Dead Longshoremen’s Hall 4/24/66 concert poster. The poster was created to advertise a 3 day "Trips Festival" featuring the Grateful Dead, held April 22 to April 24, 1966, at the Longshoremen’s Hall in San Francisco, CA.

“The market for vintage 1960's concert posters is starting to heat up, so we decided to launch a nationwide search for vintage 1960's Grateful Dead concert posters,” explains Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “We’re hoping our record breaking $10,000 reward for this popular Trips Festival Grateful Dead Longshoremen’s Hall 4/22-24/66 concert poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.”

If you have a Trips Grateful Dead Longshoremen’s Hall 4/22-24/66 concert poster, or any other vintage 1960's Grateful Dead concert posters you wish to sell, you can claim the record prices being offered in this nationwide search. Call Scott Tilson at 760-898-9837 or email Scott@ConcertPosterGallery.com

Psychedelic Art Exchange is the leading auction house-website to buy, sell, and learn about vintage concert posters.



