THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 3, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, JANUARY 6, 2020 On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House. TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2020 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business and recess immediately. Votes will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Quorum Call at 6:30 p.m. – Establishing a quorum in the House of Representatives for the Second Session of the 116th Congress. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8, 2020 On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. Suspensions (8 bills) H.Res. 575 – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that all stakeholders in the deployment of 5G communications infrastructure should carefully consider and adhere to the recommendations of "The Prague Proposals”, as amended (Rep. Flores – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 2881 – Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Spanberger – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 4500 – Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Walberg – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 3763 – Promoting United States International Leadership in 5G Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 5078 – Prison to Proprietorship, as amended (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business) H.R. 5065 – Prison to Proprietorship for Formerly Incarcerated Act (Rep. Jeffries – Small Business) H.R. 5130 – Capturing All Small Businesses Act of 2019 (Rep. Veasey – Small Business) H.R. 5146 – Unlocking Opportunities for Small Businesses Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Hagedorn – Small Business) THURSDAY, JANUARY 9, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. H.R. 535 – PFAS Action Act of 2019 (Rep. Dingell – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)