Hoyer Statement on U.S. Airstrike in Iraq

“The death of Qasem Soleimani should be welcomed by all who support peace and oppose terrorism. He was an enemy of peace and one of the world’s most dangerous proponents and practitioners of terror. He has spent his last two decades building a force that threatens America, Israel, and innocent people around the world.

“This event, however, continues the impulsive and episodic actions emblematic of President Trump’s foreign and military policy. The Administration must take immediate steps to protect our personnel and facilities in anticipation of an Iranian counterstrike. Moreover, this strike raises serious concerns that the Administration did not seek Congressional authorization of military actions abroad that will put Americans in harm’s way.

“The Trump Administration must explain to the Congress and the American people its comprehensive strategy for dealing with the Iranian threat - a strategy that has, thus far, been chaotic and ill-conceived. The President and his national security team need to brief Congress in full with a comprehensive plan of action to meet the threat posed by Iran and the anticipated reaction to Soleimani’s death.”