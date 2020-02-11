Montana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Offers Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Make Certain A Navy Veteran in Montana Receives A Better Financial Compensation Settlement

"Please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 and we can typically have you talking directly with attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste within 30 minutes.” — Montana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BUTTE , MONTANA, USA, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montana US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We do not want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Montana to get shortchanged on financial compensation because they thought it would be a good idea to hire a local car accident attorney to represent them. If you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Montana for this is your loved one, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 and we can typically have you talking directly with attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of Karst von Oiste within 30 minutes.

"Erik and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste also make house calls anywhere in Montana so the Navy Veteran or person can have a face to face meeting with an extremely skilled-full time mesothelioma attorney about mesothelioma compensation and how the process works. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Montana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Montana:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized related to how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” https://Montana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Montana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Billing, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Kalispell, Havre, Anaconda, Miles City or any community in Montana. https://Montana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Montana we strongly recommend the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Providence Health Services Western Montana: https://montana.providence.org/

* The Billings Clinic: https://www.billingsclinic.com/.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm-they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.