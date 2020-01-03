Valentine’s to Remember Package at The Houstonian

A bottle of Prosecco and decadent chocolates prepared by the hotel’s in-house pastry chef Amanda Owen await guests on Valentine's Day.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel will once again be making Valentine’s Day dreams come true with their Valentine’s to Remember package. Sweethearts will be in for an evening filled with relaxing luxury at the 27-acre urban resort. A bottle of Prosecco and decadent chocolates prepared by the hotel’s in-house pastry chef Amanda Owen, plus self-parking is included. In addition, nothing says romance quite like sleeping in courtesy of a complimentary late checkout.

Package includes:

• Deluxe accommodations Friday-Sunday, February 14-16

• Complimentary Prosecco and chocolates upon arrival

• Complimentary hotel self-parking

• Late check out on Saturday or Sunday

• Access to the exclusive Houstonian Club with three temperature-controlled pools

Available add-ons include a dozen red roses designed by Sage ‘n’ Bloom, rose petal turndown service and more. Book this package online at https://www.houstonian.com/offers/valentines-to-remember-package or allow reservations personnel to assist in creating the most romantic Valentine’s Day ever! Hotel reservations may be contacted at 713-685-6810 or reservations@houstonian.com. Package is limited and based upon availability. If reservation is cancelled, guest will be responsible for any additional floral or special amenities ordered.

Photos available here.

Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 200 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa will close in February 2020 for renovations and the addition of an extensive indoor-outdoor water experience. A new day spa called Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian will open concurrently in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian will also open Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian which will provide bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences and corporate installations.

One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

http://www.houstonian.com

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024



