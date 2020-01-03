The Pure Taste Indicator (PTI): The New Reference Model for the Art World

ODBK Logo

Call for artists, art lovers, curators, art critics, etc. to participate

GERMANY, January 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berlin, Germany: The Organization for the Democratization of the Visual Arts ( ODBK ) is very proud to announce the launching of The Pure Taste Indicator or PTI.The Pure Taste Indicator or PTI is a new reference system for the art world. This is free of variables like corruption, especulation, manipulation, etc. because it is obtained based on democratic processes like PARECON, referendum and demarchy. This brings a change of paradigm making art valuable based on the taste and knowledge in the art of three groups who compose the art world: artists, art lovers and the institution.These groups is so called the Art Market Regulation Commission (AMARC).The Pure Taste Indicator is also used to calculate the cap-prices of the artist's work to avoid speculation. Some of the benefits of the Pure Taste Indicator:● Remove hidden variables of the current system of the art world● Bigger number of people who influence in the decisions that define the art world● Discovering of new values in the art world● Fairer distribution of money and opportunitiesNow the ODBK is launching a “Call for all art world active participants” such as art lovers, artists, curators, art critics, gallery owners, museum directors, etc. to become part of the model who will bring equality, diversity and democracy to the art world. The Pure Taste Indicator can be visited at​ ​ http://www.odbk.tk/es/cap-price-referendums/ The Organization for the Democratization of the Visual Arts: The ODBK is an activist organization based in Berlin, Germany, whose aim is to establish a new economic model for the contemporary art world and art market based on a participative and democratic basis. ODBK was founded in 2016 by the mexican new media artist and activist David Hinojosa Admann.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.