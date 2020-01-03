Yap’s Premiere Dive Resort Top Choice of Divers from Around the World

The Acker family shows off their 2019 Scuba Diving Magazine Peoples Choice awards. (L to R) Numie, Hotel Manager; OP, Dive Operations Manager; Bill, CEO/Founder, Patricia, Originator of Taro Leaf Spa and Blue Planet Kayak Tours.

Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers continue to be chosen among the World's Best dive resorts.

COLONIA, YAP, MICRONESIA, January 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are awards and then there are awards. The two captured this past month by Yap’s premiere dive resort, Manta Ray Bay Resort and Yap Divers, are among the most coveted in the dive industry because divers themselves do the voting.

Chosen by readers of Florida-based Scuba Diving Magazine, “the leading scuba magazine for divers who live to dive,” and presented during DEMA, the Diving Equipment & Marketing Association Show, held November 13 - 16 in Orlando, Florida, the popular dive resort was among the five top overall resorts in the Pacific and Indian Ocean region to receive an “excellent” score in two categories: Best Dive Resort and Best Dive Shop.

The publication invites readers to “evaluate the dive resorts they’ve visited within the past two years on a variety of subjects, and to pick the best dive resort they’ve ever visited” for the annual poll.

“I’ve been diving in Yap for nearly 40 years,” said Manta Ray owner Bill Acker, “and I love introducing other divers to everything that Yap has to offer both in the water and on land.” Bill realized his dream of opening Yap’s first dive shop in 1986. Since then, the small, family-owned resort has grown into a luxury destination that attracts an average of 1,000 divers annually from all over the world.

“These awards prove that we’ve done what we set out to do!” Bill exclaimed in his native Texas twang.

For more information: www.mantaray.com and https://www.scubadiving.com/scuba-divings-2020-readers-choice-awards-rank-worlds-best-diving#page-4



