Michael J. Young, M.D., Praised by The U.S Review of Books for His Healthcare Industry Book, “The Illness of Medicine”

"This deeply informative, thoroughly fascinating book makes an important contribution to debates about the broken American healthcare industry."

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Young, M.D has just received some very high recognition for his healthcare industry book, “The Illness of Medicine: Experiences of Clinical Practice”. The U.S Review of Books is praising Michael Young’s book and declare it as a must read. “This deeply informative, thoroughly fascinating book makes an important contribution to debates about the broken American healthcare industry,” states The U.S Review of Books.

“This timely book is a rare blend of useful information, entertaining stories, and well-reasoned critique—all tied together with Young’s learned, idealistic, and somewhat melancholy authorial voice,” continues The U.S Review of Books. “His book will be of interest to anyone concerned with the state of modern medicine, or anyone who simply enjoys an earnest argument supported by engaging storytelling.” The US Review of Books cultivates professional book reviewing talent, which is one of the many reasons why the US Review is different than other on-line publications. Spread across the United States, each reviewer adds a unique voice, while writing to the strict guidelines beneath their publication masthead.

The full review is available here: https://www.theusreview.com/reviews/The-Illness-of-Medicine-by-Michael-J-Young-M-D1.html#.Xg56KkdKjIV

In “The Illness of Medicine”, Dr. Michael J. Young, a practicing physician for 3 decades, sheds light on the current debacle of the medical health delivery system in America. His powerful book is an important message and honest look behind and around the process of health care delivery, from the perspective of both patient and provider.

The book examines and reviews how one experiences medical treatment from both sides of the table. The significant obstacles patients endure, as well as the exasperation many of the truly dedicated medical professionals feel, has been assessed. The controlling arrogance of the insurance industry and the clout pharmaceutical companies have over us have just become overwhelming. Dr. Young recalls a time in his 30-year medical practice when these industries worked with, and for, us. Today, they appear to be the opposition. Patients have essentially no control and doctors have lost the ability to direct their own profession. Profit-driven corporations dictate how our care is now governed. This is an undeniable problem. “We are all frustrated with how we are so restricted, so vulnerable as we struggle to navigate through our health care system. Most painful is how we are treated by the medical system itself,” states Michael Young.

“Absent today is the sense of concern and empathy we used to associate with the medical profession,” continues Young. “We yearn to be treated with compassion; to have trust and confidence in those engaged in taking care of us. Unfortunately, medicine has become a mechanism of profit. It has become a business whose own bureaucratic tendencies have spread like a powerful, aggressive disease.”

Michael Young, M.D

Michael Young spent nearly 30 years as a surgeon while living and practicing medicine in Chicago. Young is a graduate of Indiana University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa with an undergraduate degree in Biology. He then matriculated to Rush Medical College for his medical degree, and subsequently to Loyola University Medical Center, to complete his residency in Urology. Dr. Young was certified by the American Board of Urology, and went into private practice upon completion of his training. He was the Section Chairman of Urology at two Chicago area medical centers, as well as the Residency Program Director at these institutions for The Department of Urology, University of Illinois at Chicago. Upon retiring from clinical practice, Dr. Young retained his Clinical Assistant Professorship in the Department of Urology at the University of Illinois. Currently, he is involved in the innovation and development of surgical and medical devices and instrumentation at the university. Within the department, Young is the Director of the Division of Urology Innovation and Technology. He works with bio-engineering and medical students, Urology residents and fellows, as they do their research in developing medical devices and surgical instruments. Young’s involvement in the medical field as a seasoned surgeon and educator led to his first book, "The Illness of Medicine."

Young is a man of many talents and in addition to his writing he is also a talented photographer, including underwater photography. His photographs are seen on his website. The doctor is a collector of modern art, a purposeful traveler, and an avid golfer.

