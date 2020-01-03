$7,000 Reward Announced for Led Zeppelin and The Who Merriweather Post Pavilion 5/25/69 Concert Poster

A $7000 Reward Is Offered For This Led Zeppelin and The Who Merriweather Post Pavillion 5/25/69 Concert Poster

Nationwide search for Merriweather Post Pavillion concert posters offers record prices.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A $7,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic Led Zeppelin and The Who Merriweather Post Pavilion 5/25/69 concert poster. The poster was created to advertise a concert on May 25, 1969, at the Merriweather Post Pavillion in Columbia, Maryland. It was the only time Led Zeppelin and The Who played at the same concert together.

“Merriweather Post Pavilion is an iconic concert venue in the Mid-Atlantic region and their posters are very popular with collectors. So we decided to launch a nationwide search for vintage Merriweather Post Pavillion concert posters,” explains Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “We’re hoping our record breaking $7,000 reward for this popular Led Zeppelin and The Who Merriweather Post Pavillion concert poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.”

If you have a Led Zeppelin and The Who Merriweather Post Pavillion concert poster, or any other Merriweather Post Pavilion concert posters posters you wish to sell, you can claim the record prices being offered in this nationwide search.

For example, Psychedelic Art Exchange is offering a $10,000 reward for any Jimi Hendrix Merriweather Post Pavilion 8/16/68 concert poster. To get top dollar for your vintage Hendrix,Led Zeppelin, and The Who concert posters, call Scott Tilson at 760-898-9837 or email Scott@ConcertPosterGallery.com.

Psychedelic Art Exchange is the leading auction house-website to buy, sell, and learn about vintage concert posters. PAE maintains offices in Maryland, California, and Utah. A free Collectors Guide to Vintage Concert Posters, and searchable archive of past auction records with prices realized, descriptions, and enlargeable photos is available at ConcertPosterGallery.com.



