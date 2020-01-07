Heal Faster With Stem Cell Therapy & Regenerative Medicine

Palmetto Stem Cell Clinic of Greenwood, South Carolina has been featured in the January 2020 Edition of Healthlinks Magazine

GREENWOOD, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Donald Worley has been featured in the latest issue of Healthlinks Magazine for his work in Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative medicine over the past 30 years. The following excerpts are from Heathlinks Magazine January 2020 Edition written by David Dykes, with additional commentary highlighting the key points of the article.As we get older, our body’s regenerative capabilities can wane, leaving us vulnerable to a range of painful degenerative conditions, including joint arthritis. But cells from a healthy baby’s umbilical cord could change this, providing the proteins, stem cells and growth factors needed to promote cell renewal and healing, especially in knees, hips and shoulders. That’s the ardent message from Dr. Don Worley, founder of Palmetto Stem Cell Clinic in Greenwood, South Carolina. The clinic’s purpose is to allow patients to have a choice that doesn’t include artificial joint replacements, steroid shots or pain pills by utilizing the natural anti-inflammatory and cartilage-rebuilding properties of umbilical cord stem cells. "Our goal here is to help as many people as we can who are suffering from chronic joint pain get back to doing the things they love to do; whether it be playing golf, gardening, or simply going on a walk with a loved one, pain free. All without major surgery, powerful and addictive pain pills or a grueling rehabilitation process," Dr. Worley said.Dr. Worley has cared for Laurens County residents for 30 years. In 2017, he expanded to Greenwood, increasing his ability to provide South Carolinians with natural and effective health care solutions through the benefits of nonsurgical spinal and joint regenerative medicine, including the latest in rehabilitative therapies. With a specific stem cell treatment – a single and simple nonsurgical injection into the affected joint – you can maintain your normal lifestyle and allow the cells to create a balanced optimal environment so your body can repair itself.You should feel pain-free in days or two to three weeks with maximum results within a nine- to 12-month period, during which you can increase your activity levels to match your comfort. The results might vary from person to person and the regenerative process can continue for long periods of time.Consider the case of Bart Starr, the legendary former Green Bay Packers quarterback, who underwent an experimental stem cell treatment at age 81. Before the treatment, he could barely walk or feed himself, according to USA TODAY Sports. Afterward, he could walk and eat unaided, seemingly sparked back to his feet with the help of the treatment, the sports publication reported. “It’s just been really exciting to witness,” Cherry Starr, his wife, said at the time. “Some of it might have been natural. It might have happened without the stem cells to some degree. But there’s no question that this has absolutely helped him, and some of his cognition has improved rather dramatically.”Umbilical cord cells contain growth factors, exosomes, proteins and stem cells that continue to produce additional growth factors and proteins for some time. Those components have the potential to positively affect the environment inside the joint and to stimulate your own tissue to aid in the regenerative process while also stimulating your native stem cells to aid in regeneration.The umbilical cord derived cells have been purified to get rid of any harmful substances that might cause rejection of the treatment by your body. Injected into the affected area, the various active compounds found in cord cells go to work immediately, reducing inflammation and promoting healthy cell division and renewal. After going through a stringent screening process the stem cells are harvested using U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved tissue-bank lab protocols. The donation is from a full-term, healthy birthed baby’s umbilical cord, which provides proteins, stem cells and growth factors needed to promote cell renewal and healing. The net result is that damaged cells in your joints are given the ingredients they need to kick-start healthy renewal and regeneration.Dr. Worley was born in Memphis, and, at age 3, his family moved to Mobile, Alabama, then to Greenville in 1970. Dr. Worley obtained his associate degree in radiological technology, then worked at Greenville General Hospital before relocating to North Carolina working in radiology at Charlotte Memorial Hospital. After earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte in 1986, Dr. Worley moved to Marietta, Georgia, and enrolled in Life Chiropractic College, now Life University. He graduated in 1990 with a doctorate of chiropractic and has served the surrounding communities with current and progressive natural health care solutions to pain and degenerative arthritic conditions. He was awarded the Palmetto Patriot Award by the lieutenant governor of South Carolina for his efforts in serving the health care needs of South Carolina residents.For anyone who is, or has a loved one suffering from chronic joint pain, and interested in a natural and safe alternative to invasive joint replacement surgery, Palmetto Stem Cell Clinic offers a Free Educational Webinar which covers everything you need to know about Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine to return you to a pain free life. You can also Text "pain free" to 864-385-1004 for more information including Client Testimonial videos.

Free Yourself from Chronic pain with Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.