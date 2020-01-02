Ring in the Decade at the Appliances Connection 2020 New Year Sale

Appliances Connection 2020 New Year Sale Banner

Appliances Connection 2020 New Year Sale is Your Chance to Save Big on the Best Appliances from the Finest Brands.

We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day.” — Edith Lovejoy Pierce

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve come to not merely a new year but a new decade. It’s the perfect time to refresh your life and home. There’s no better way to do so than with new appliances and no better place to get them than at Appliances Connection during our 2020 New Year Sale from 2 January until 8 January.

Shop our vast selection. We carry dependable mid-range appliances such as kitchen models from Bosch and KitchenAid. We also have on offer the height of luxury including Sub-Zero/Wolf, Bertazzoni, and Viking. Find all this at a discount of up to 45% off*.

Here are just a handful of the brand-specific deals you’ll find when you buy during the Appliances Connection 2020 New Year Sale:

Bosch - Get up to $1,500.00 off on qualifying kitchen appliance packages with three or more items.

KitchenAid - Get up to $1,700.00 off on qualifying kitchen packages.

Sub-Zero - If you currently own a qualifying Sub-Zero refrigerator and upgrade to a newer qualifying model, you’ll get a $1,000.00 loyalty rebate.

Asko - Get up to $300.00 a qualifying Asko dishwasher.

Wolf - Get $1,000.00 qualifying cooktop/wall oven pair.

Café - Get up to $2,000.00 off qualifying appliance packages with four or more items.

LG Studio - Get up to $1,299 off qualifying kitchen appliance packages with two or more items.

Bertazzoni - Get up to two free appliances when you purchase a qualifying kitchen package. Choose from a hood, an OTR microwave, or a dishwasher.

Viking - Get up to two free bonus items (up to a $3,946.00 value) when you purchase a qualifying kitchen package. Choose from a microwave, dishwasher, hood, or a 12-piece cookware set.

Jenn-Air - Get up to $2,000.00 off on eligible appliance bundles.

BlueStar - Get up to $1,000.00 off eligible freestanding or built-inkitchen appliance packages.

Click here to see our complete list of rebates.

Click here to find deep discounts on closeout products.



*Percentage discount may vary with a maximum of 45% off the MSRP of select items in addition to supplementary rebates, coupons, or free item offers, not including taxes, shipping, or other fees. Percentage discount offer reference only applicable to in-stock purchases during the Appliances Connection 2020 New Year Sale event from January 2, 2020 until January 8, 2020. Percentage discount cannot be applied to prior purchases. All discounts, rebates, and offers subject to change without notice.



