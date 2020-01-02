Hundreds of Children Sign Pledge to Live Drug-Free for Good at Christmas Village Party

Over 100 kids signed the pledge to live drug-free for good at the Christmas Village Party on December 22nd. Shown here is a young man in the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida center, one of the 8 humanitarian centers participating in the Christmas Village event.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida chapter teamed up with neighboring nonprofit centers for a fantastic Christmas celebration for Tampa Bay families.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 22, 2019, the Florida chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) participated in the Christmas Village Party with the other humanitarian outreach centers on Fort Harrison Avenue to celebrate the holiday season. The FDFW Florida center was the “Hot Chocolate Hut” where children and families got free hot chocolate, over 100 children signed FDFW’s pledge to live drug-free forever and received informational booklets to educate themselves and others on the harmful effects of drugs.A variety of refreshments and activities were available in each humanitarian center, such as homemade cookie decorating, Christmas card making and a scavenger hunt that led through each center. Scavenger hunt participants collected raffle tickets as they went through each center for the raffle held in “The North Pole,” The Way to Happiness center.The other nonprofit centers were United for Human Rights , Criminon, Scientology Volunteer Ministers, Citizens Commission on Human Rights and the Clearwater Community Volunteers “During the holiday season it is important to have activities in family-friendly environments where kids can have fun without drugs and alcohol,” said FDFW Florida chapter President Julieta Santagostino, “and it is even more important to educate parents so they can teach their kids about the harmful effects of drugs.”For more information or to get a copy of the Truth About Drugs information booklet go to www.drugfreeworld.org _______________Foundation for a Drug-Free World:The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making is possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, “Marijuana for example, so favored by college students, who are supposed to be getting bright today so they can be the executives of tomorrow, is reported capable of causing brain atrophy.”



