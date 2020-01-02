Hydrogen Powered Drones Will Be The Future Tech Replacing Traditional Fireworks Celebrations

The future lightshows will eventually be powered by hydrogen offering the benefits of environmentally clean, extended event shows with no limitations in cold climate operation.” — Dr. Naveed Akhtar

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While we were getting ready for the new year's eve celebrations, some of us gathered to enjoy the live event, others decided to join in homes to celebrate the spectacular night in front of TV. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy was among the later group. As always, thinking about the harmful effects of dirty combustion, Dr. Akhtar questioned his friends, did you know how much pollution we create from ~10-15 minutes of fireworks and what would be its impact on human health? He then explained to his friends that fireworks events are not only contributing towards global warming of our planet, in addition, when they explode they release very fine dust particles which are rich in toxic metals, commonly used for colouring and noise effects. These deadly particles can enter human lungs and can cause severe health implications. Besides, the smoke can contain carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides etc. which are detrimental to human health.

It is the time to start thinking other ways of celebrations for new year's eve, bonfire night, diwali, US independence day etc. as we know the long-lived deadly impact of such chemicals which are released in just few minutes of fireworks. Cities like Shanghai & Singapore, for example, have welcome the new year with spectacular drone light show, this could be a good example of using tech for future celebrations by completely eliminating the traditional fireworks one day. With this new way of digital lightshow for celebrations, one can create endless number of illuminated graphics in the sky. One of the biggest advantages of replacing fireworks with digital lightshows is the complete elimination of air pollution. Other advantages include, quiet operation, lessen the chance of wildfires, multiple time reuse, green alternative to traditional fireworks and possibly many more. Many of today's drones are battery operated which have their own limitations, e.g. heavy weight, limited range, cold temperature effects, long recharge time, battery recycling etc. Dr. Akhtar believes that hydrogen powered drone tech will takeover the traditional fireworks and battery powered lightshows, which have their inherent limitations. "The future lightshows will eventually be powered by hydrogen offering the benefits of environmentally clean, extended event shows with no limitations in cold climate operation" says Dr. Akhtar.

Hy-Hybrid Energy has recently reviewed the regional report on emission contributions from various sources, including, power, building, surface transport, shipping and aviation sector. It has been found that Scotland's emissions from international flights are now 81% greater than 1990 level. Due to this, Hy-Hybrid Energy is positioning itself in the airspace, including, hydrogen powered drone, UAVs, air taxis, light and heavy commercial aircraft. "Hydrogen powered drones will be the beginning of our work in airspace as the Company sees the near-term benefits in this sector. We believe to be the first to examine how this tech can benefit the yearly celebration events" says Dr. Akhtar.

Dr. Akhtar has nearly 20 years’ experience in the hydrogen energy and fuel cells field, undertaking his first project in 2001 in Pakistan. Since then he has learnt about various fuel cell types from countries including Germany, Japan, Italy, Netherland, the UK and Canada. He is among one of the experts around the world who have the opportunity to work on almost all major types of fuel cells, i.e. PEMFC, DMFC, AFC and SOFC.



