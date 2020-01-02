Global Luxury Villa Rental Company Announces its Top Trending destinations for 2020

Luxury Beach Side Villa with Private Pool Barbados Luxury Beach Side Villa Barbados Luxury Villa Riviera Maya Hawksbill Villa Turks and Caicos Fortlands Point Jamaica

Exceptional Villas experienced a 25% growth in 2019 over 2018 and are predicting a similar growth in 2020” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas, who are the leading global luxury villa rental company in the world for trust and service, have announced their trending destinations for 2020. The company who is ranked the number one vacation rental agency in the world on Trust Pilot have based the information on enquiries, customer feedback and advance bookings for 2020. The top destinations are Barbados, Turks and Caicos, Italy, Mexico, Hawaii and Jamaica. The Bahamas which has historically been one of the companies most sought have destinations is seeing a great comeback from the hurricane earlier in the year.

The worldwide market for vacation rentals is expanding extremely fast. According to Iproperty Management, revenue from vacation rentals expect to outstrip hotel revenue in 2020. Luxury vacation rentals offer clients better value with more space when compared to similar standard hotel accommodation.

Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas, Alexandra Baradi said, “Exceptional Villas experienced a 25% growth in 2019 over 2018 and are predicting a similar growth in 2020”. The company also noted that they are experiencing a significant increase in bookings from families taking multi-generational breaks together and groups of adults wishing to vacation together.

1) Barbados has always been extremely popular amongst Exceptional Villas clients. It is a stunningly beautiful island which has a wonderful balance between beauty, sophistication, history and authentic Caribbean culture. The island of Barbados has some of the worlds best beachfront villas such as famous properties like The Dream and Crystal Springs. Click Here for More information. Barbados also has an incredible selection of oceanfront restaurants. Barbados is popular from North America and Europe, especially Great Britain. The demand for Barbados is so high that the company operates a designated brand for the island called Villas Barbados.

2) The Turks and Caicos islands are also performing exceptionally well with a 30% increase in both enquiries and forward reservations. The island of Providenciales has the advantage of having direct access from many major cities in both the United States and Canada. Provo is also the location for the very famous Grace Bay Beach. Grace Bay Beach has been voted the number one beach in the world by many reputable sources over the years. The islands of Turks and Caicos also have an incredibly good selection of very luxurious beachfront villas and condominiums.

3) Italy is one of Europes most stunningly beautiful and cultural countries. It is famous for its long Mediterranean coastline as well as its great cuisines, friendly people and fascinating history. Italy is also home to some of the worlds most beautiful and exciting cities. Venice is possibly one of the worlds most romantic and Rome one of the worlds most artistically exciting. Other cities include Florence, which is full of Renaissance masterpieces such as Brunelleschi's Duomo and Michelangelo’s David and Milan one of the world’s fashion capitals.

4) Mexico has enjoyed a status as one of the worlds premier tourist destinations for decades. It is particularly popular from its neighbouring United States. Over 37 million US citizens visited Mexico in 2018. Exceptional Villas has seen a 27% increase in demand for Mexico. The most popular destinations are the Riviera Maya, Cabo San Lucas, Tulum and Puerto Vallarta.

5) Hawaii is another trendy destination especially from the United States. Nearly 10 million people visited the islands of Hawaii in 2018 with an expenditure of over 16 billion. Hawaii is an accessible year-round destination because it experiences mild weather for most of the year. The most popular islands from a luxury vacation rental perspective are Maui and Kauai according to Exceptional Villas.



ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organising all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.