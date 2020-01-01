Hundreds of Foster Families Enjoy Christmas at Winter Wonderland

On December 21st, over 200 foster families and children gathered in Osceola Courtyard for the annual "Holiday Fun for Foster Families" event and were visited with gifts from Santa Claus, hosted by the Clearwater Community Volunteers center.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 200 foster parents and their children from Pinellas and Pasco Counties attended the annual “Holiday Fun for Foster Families” event at Winter Wonderland, hosted by the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV), in the Osceola Courtyard in Downtown Clearwater on December 21, 2019. Children enjoyed train rides, arts and crafts, a reptile petting zoo and a big bouncy slide.Santa Claus paid the children a special visit with his sleigh in tow, filled with hundreds of toys, and gave out 300 to foster and adoptive families.“Mom doesn’t want us to have a puppy but Santa said I could!” said an adopted child at the event. “When I got my toy, I got a robot puppy and even mom was happy! This was the best Christmas ever!”“Every child deserves to have a great Christmas, it’s just not an option,” said the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, Clemence Chevrot. “Regardless of where they came from they deserve to be treated equally to kids who aren’t in foster care.”___________About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.



